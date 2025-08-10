WTA Star Pens an Emotional Message as Injury Woes Force Unfortunate Exit at Cincinnati Open

Victory and defeat, isn’t that what tennis is all about? The taste of glory at a 1000 or Grand Slam, the thrill of inching closer to World No. 1, to sit above the rest in points. But the climb is brutal. The physical toll is relentless. Marta Kostyuk knows it all too well. She came off a rocky end to her Canadian Open, forced to withdraw in the quarterfinals against Elena Rybakina after injuring her wrist. The match ended with a devastating handshake at 4-0 in the second set, Kostyuk in tears as she walked away after coming so far. And now in Ohio, the same cruel twist of fate.

Set to face Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek in the round of 32 was already a mountain to climb. But the Ukrainian started strong in her opening round, crushing Tatjana Maria 6-0, 6-1. Then the wrist gave out when she least expected it. Once again, she had to withdraw before the match. Later, she admitted that while winning that opening match in Cincinnati meant a lot, her focus now is on healing.

Marta Kostyuk poured her feelings into an emotional Instagram post. “The wrist injury I sustained in Montreal has been a challenge these past days. I gave everything to be ready for Cincinnati. With the help of my incredible team, I managed to step on court and finish my match yesterday. It meant a lot to compete despite the pain, but I need to listen to my body. I’ll focus on healing, getting stronger, and coming back ready. Thank you, Cincinnati. See you soon, New York. ❤️” Heartbreaking, isn’t it?

Her 2025 season has still been one to watch, with three WTA 1000 quarterfinals under her belt — Doha, Madrid, and the Canadian Open. Marta Kostyuk’s scored big wins over the likes of Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu before falling to elite players such as Aryna Sabalenka. She hasn’t lifted a trophy since Austin 2023, but her momentum says she’s getting closer.

Still, injury woes continue to cast a shadow. It’s a tough road ahead for the World No. 27, especially when she’s been so fired up to face every challenge with fury.

Marta Kostyuk expressed high hopes for Cincinnati

After her Montreal run came to a painful halt, Kostyuk poured her heart out on Instagram, reflecting on a week that lifted her spirits as much as it tested them. “It’s hard to put into words how this week went,” she wrote, the emotion clear between the lines. “It ended painfully, but it was also one of the most fulfilling and enjoyable weeks I’ve had on tour. I felt present, alive, and this week reminded me how much I love all of this.”

But for Kostyuk, the week’s story went far beyond the scoreboard. “There were so many victories, on and off the court, that meant far more than any result. These are moments that will stay with me long after this week. I leave Montreal with my head held high and my heart full of emotions. To everyone who came to see me, supported me, and sent me messages — thank you. Things wouldn’t have been the same without you.” She vowed to “do everything to be ready for Cincinnati,” and even promised Montreal fans she’d return in two years to again play before what she called the “incredible crowd.”

Before that injury cut her match with Elena Rybakina short, Marta Kostyuk was on fire — ousting Czech ace Marketa Vondrousova in the opener, toppling Australia’s Daria Kasatkina in round two, and powering past American McCartney Kessler in the third. The retirement stung. She admitted she was disappointed not to close the match and, at the time, still believed she could bounce back for Cincinnati. But tennis is unforgiving, and this one didn’t go to script.

It was déjà vu — her third straight quarterfinal stop this season. In February in Doha, Amanda Anisimova battled past her 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. In April in Madrid, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka edged her out in two nail-biting 7-6 sets.

Now the spotlight turns to the US Open. The question is no longer just about performance — it’s about resilience. Can Marta Kostyuk rest, reset, and finally script that long-awaited breakthrough on the sport’s biggest stage?