WTA Washington Citi Open: Venus Williams vs Peyton Stearns; Preview, Head-to-Head, and Prediction

The Citi Open is turning up the heat this year in Washington, D.C., as the iconic Rock Creek Park hosts the 13th edition of the women’s event. Kicking off a thrilling seven-week North American swing through the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, this tournament sets the stage for the season’s grand finale, the US Open. With over $1.2 million on the line across seven action-packed days, the WTA singles champ will pocket a cool $197,570—no small change in this high-stakes battle.

But here’s the real headline: the legendary Venus Williams is back on court, returning after a 16-month break. And she’s diving right into an all-American showdown, facing off against rising star Peyton Stearns in what promises to be an electrifying clash. So, let’s see what we can expect!

Venus Williams vs Peyton Stearns: Preview

Williams, 45, returns to singles for the first time since the 2024 Miami Open, courtesy of a wild card. Stearns, ranked No. 35, is close to her career-high No. 28. Venus’s last big singles win was at the 2023 Cincinnati Open against then-No. 16 Veronika Kudermetova—a sign she still packs a punch.

In D.C., Williams quickly made her mark by teaming with Hailey Baptiste to crush Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue 6-3, 6-1 in doubles. While doubles is a different beast, that victory is a much-needed confidence spark for Venus, whose singles wins have been elusive lately.

via Imago July 21, 2025, Washington, D.C, U.S: VENUS WILLIAMS reacts after hitting a winner during her doubles match at the Rock Creek Tennis Center. Competing in doubles Williams and Baptiste won 6:3 6:1.

On the other hand, Stearns enters off a shaky streak, losing four of five matches despite being favored in three. Her hardcourt season faltered, with only a Dubai third round as a highlight, but clay breathed new life into her—fourth round in Madrid and semifinals in Rome, a WTA 1000 breakthrough. Yet, early losses at the French Open and Wimbledon dimmed her shine. With the crowd roaring, the legend Venus Williams is poised to keep this clash electrifying and close.

Williams vs Stearns: Head-to-Head

Stepping into their showdown, it’s uncharted territory. This is their very first clash, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now. Still, the buzz around their strengths and style hints at the kind of fireworks fans are about to see.

Prediction: Venus could win this all-American clash in three sets

Earlier this week, Williams dazzled again, teaming up with Hailey Baptiste to sweep past Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue in doubles—her three decades of court magic still on display. But at 45, can she handle the physical grind against a lively Peyton Stearns? That’s the cliffhanger. After a 16-month layoff, Venus embraced the taste of victory in front of a roaring crowd, but she knows singles presents a steeper climb, considering her 7-30 record this decade.

Venus Williams fired up her serve and took charge from the baseline in doubles, but years have trimmed her speed—a real challenge when facing Stearns, who’s nearly half her age. Experience? She’s got it. But this matchup could hinge on pure legs and quickness.

At 23, Stearns has just fallen to 37-year-old Laura Siegemund at Wimbledon, so she’s not underestimating a player of Venus Williams’ caliber. Her heavy topspin forehand stretches rallies and tests opponents. If Venus wants this win, she’ll aim to light up the serve and finish things fast. But with Williams’ veteran savvy, D.C. could see more magic before the week is out!