F1 Rumor: Helmut Marko Asked to Step Down From Red Bull Racing After Max Verstappen Loses Championship

For years, Helmut Marko has been the sharp-edged conscience of Red Bull Racing. He spotted Max Verstappen when he was just a teenager. He pushed him into a Toro Rosso seat at seventeen, years earlier than most F1 drivers get their shot. And he stood by him through every storm. But all those years later, today, that same mentorship is being questioned.

He built the junior program that spat out Sebastian Vettel and then Max, and he never apologized for cutting anyone who wasn’t fast enough. Love him or hate him, Marko was Red Bull. So after Verstappen’s upset title loss, when whispers started that the 82-year-old boss might be done, people stopped scrolling and started listening.

Helmut Marko’s era looks like it’s over

Word out of Europe is that Marko is retiring, and it’s not a “maybe” anymore. Multiple big outlets say the decision is already made behind closed doors. The final meeting supposedly happened in Abu Dhabi the day after the race with Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff. Marko’s old school, advisory, speak your mind style doesn’t fit the new corporate direction the Austrian parent company wants.

It’s hard not to connect the dots to the championship. Verstappen lost the title by just two points. Red Bull lost its grip on constructors. Adrian Newey already walked. Christian Horner got pushed out earlier this year after all the drama. Now Marko, the last piece of the original brain trust, is apparently following him out the door.

Imago Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko | via X (@NorthPoleF1)

Helmut Marko gave Red Bull its killer instinct. He was the one who said “sink or swim” and meant it. Gasly, Kvyat, Hartley, Albon, Pérez, if you couldn’t keep up with Max, you were gone. Ruthless, but it worked. Four drivers’ titles and a mountain of race wins don’t lie.

But that same attitude made enemies and didn’t age well in a sport that’s getting slicker marketing and stricter governance. The company wants cleaner lines, less headline risk, and more boardroom polish. An 82-year-old who says whatever he thinks on live TV doesn’t fit the new Red Bull.

If Marko really goes, it’s the end of an era that turned an energy drink team into the scariest outfit on the grid. And the fact that it’s happening right after Verstappen finally loses a championship he was supposed to win makes it feel like the universe has a sense of humor nobody asked for.

While the old guard might be leaving, Max Verstappen reminded everyone why he’s still the driver with class.

Max Verstappen shows the class Marko always demanded

After Abu Dhabi, where he won the race but lost the title by two points, 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli came up to him in the media pen looking crushed. Antonelli felt his mistake in Qatar, letting Lando Norris pass for fourth, cost Verstappen the championship.

He apologized straight to Max’s face. Verstappen didn’t hesitate. “Mate, don’t be. It’s all good. No hard feelings,” he said, pulling the kid in for a hug. Pure class.

Antonelli had taken nasty abuse online after Qatar, even death threats, for something that was just racing. Max knew it, everybody knew it, and he made sure the teenager heard it from him first: no blame, no grudge.

It was kind, but it was also vintage Verstappen. The same guy who fights like a lion on the track showed the same heart off it. And in a weekend where Red Bull’s old power structure looks like it’s crumbling, Max proved the team’s future is still safe in his hands, with or without the people who got him there.