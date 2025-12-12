Red Bull Could Descend Into a Ferrari-Like State & Here Is Why!

2025 was a year that Ferrari would like to forget. For the most successful team in F1 history, their results were far from their legacy. Lewis Hamilton’s struggle in the car all year was the highlight of it. And now, it seems like Red Bull, the modern era powerhouse, might also be driving on the same path as them.

Will Red Bull see the same fate as Ferrari?

After their championship loss, Red Bull’s office doesn’t have complete attendance like before anymore.

The first to leave the team was their Chief Technical Officer, Adrian Newey, who left the team after nearly two decades as the technical mind of the team. He left for Aston Martin in March, and his term’s end marked the beginning of the huge leadership shift in the team that was about to come.

The next in line was the CEO himself. Christian Horner, who was literally in charge of the team for 20 years and was a founding member, had to leave his own team due to the internal tensions and Red Bull’s performance issues. September is when he completely cut all ties.

And now, after Max Verstappen’s title loss, the legend Helmut Marko also stepped down from his seat, after 20 years of serving as their advisor. His departure seems to be the final nail in the coffin.

All these veterans served for around two decades of their lives at Red Bull. With them gone, Red Bull loses its three key pillars. One was the technical mind, one handled the leadership, and the other was the visionary.

Ferrari’s 2025 campaign was also a textbook example of this. It showed how losing stability at the top and leadership issues can derail the best of the best. Despite Hamilton’s blockbuster signing, Ferrari struggled for pace and consistency, didn’t win a single race, and finished fourth in the Constructors’ Championship.

In that sense, Red Bull’s losing their key figures could also mean them facing the same fate as their rivals. The risk is that without these guiding hands, Red Bull’s graph can go further down instead of rising up.

Imago F1 – QATAR GRAND PRIX 2025 01 VERSTAPPEN Max nld, Red Bull Racing RB21, action during the 2025 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, 23th round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from November 28 to 30, 2025 on the Lusail International Circuit, in Lusail, Qatar – LusailQatar PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL Copyright: xANTONINxVINCENTx

The seeds were sown in 2022 itself with the passing of the owner, Dietrich Mateschitz. This triggered a bit of a power struggle within the organization, and now the Red Bull GmbH board is struggling to hold the team’s identity together. With Marko gone, the main company could have the freedom to come in and assert more control over the team.

Sebastian Vettel didn’t expect Marko to leave

“I was just as surprised as everyone else. I wish Helmut all the best for his future and a well-deserved retirement.”

Though Vettel always wishes the best for him, he didn’t see this coming. He had his own two cents of tribute for the legend.

“Helmut can call himself the originator of Red Bull’s success in Formula 1,” Vettel added. “(he was) the architect of success not only in terms of driver selection — central decisions on the team’s lineup, personnel, and strategy were also made by him.”

Imago Formel 1 GP Holland / Zandvoort. Sonntag, 27.08.2023 Dr. Helmut Marko Formel 1 GP Holland / Zandvoort. Sonntag, 27.08.2023 *** Formula 1 GP Holland Zandvoort Sunday, 27 08 2023 Dr Helmut Marko Formula 1 GP Holland Zandvoort Sunday, 27 08 2023 Copyright: xBEAUTIFULxSPORTS/Erlhofx

Meanwhile, as for Marko’s next plans, he’s yet to give an update. Though when asked about taking the mic in hand, he jokingly said, “You’ll never see me running around with a microphone making interviews.”