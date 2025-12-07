Who Is Lando Norris’ Girlfriend? Everything You Need to Know About Margarida Corceiro

Lando Norris has broken McLaren’s 17-year-long title drought as he won the 2025 F1 World Championship in Abu Dhabi. Among his close cheerleaders were his parents, as well as his girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro. The power couple has been turning heads both on and off the track. Norris is one of Formula 1’s brightest young talents, and Corceiro is forging a name of her own in modeling and television. Their connection has sparked plenty of interest, so here is a look at what we actually know about her.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who is Margarida Corceiro?

Margarida Corceiro was born on 26 October 2002 in Santarém, Portugal. Her full name is Margarida Matias Ferreira Corceiro. She got an early start in modeling. Some sources say she was discovered at a young age by a modeling agency after a family friend sent in photos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her acting breakthrough came in 2019 when she made her television debut in the Portuguese drama Prisioneira. Since then, she has appeared in a string of TV series and telenovelas, steadily building her profile at home and abroad.

Imago Formula 1 of Italia Margarida Corceiro, girlfriend of British driver Lando Norris of McLaren F1 Team is seen ahead of the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio dItalia 2025 at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza in Monza, Italia, September 07 2025. Monza Italia Copyright: xMatrixxImagesx/xHasanxBraticx

Corceiro has also become a recognized face in fashion and as a social media influencer, blending her acting and modeling careers with a growing public presence.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Margarida Corceiro’s height and age?

As of 2025, Margarida Corceiro is 23 years old. Her height is listed as around 5 feet 6 inches (about 168 cm) by some sources, which aligns with typical modeling standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Public records do not reliably confirm her religion or faith. Media coverage and her public persona focus on her career and public life rather than personal beliefs, so it is best treated as private information.

How did Lando Norris and Margarida Corceiro meet?

Norris and Margarida’s connection became visible to the public around 2023 when they began appearing in the same places. The first widely reported outing was around the time of the 2023 Monaco events, although neither has given a detailed account of exactly where or how they met.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 Lando Norris 4 GBR McLaren MCL39 with girlfriend Margarida Corceiro during the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2025 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore on 4 October 2025 Credit: Jun Da Tan/Every Second Media Editorial use only. All images are copyright Every Second Media Limited. No images may be reproduced without prior permission. Copyright: xIMAGO/EveryxSecondxMediax ESM-1609-0019 JunxDaxTanx/xEveryxSecondxMediax

After months of speculation, the relationship became more public at the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix when the pair showed up together in the paddock. That appearance is generally accepted as the moment they confirmed their romance.

Norris later spoke to British Vogue about their relationship. He said they had known each other for a few years, but only recently had they decided to take things seriously. He described Corceiro as “someone I can very much be myself with,” and praised her grounded nature despite their busy lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, Corceiro has been spotted supporting Norris at races, including major events like the Monaco Grand Prix and Norris’ latest win at the 2025 Abu Dhabi World Championship.

Imago ABU DHABI Cisca Wauman mother of Lando Norris and Margarida Corceiro girlfriend of Lando Norris celebrate Lando Norris s McLaren world title victory at the Yas Marina Circuit at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. ANP SANDER KONING xVIxANPxSportx/xxANPxIVx 544185979 originalFilename: 544185979.jpg

ADVERTISEMENT

What does Margarida Corceiro do for a living?

Corceiro’s career spans both acting and modeling. As an actress, she has appeared in several Portuguese television shows since her debut in 2019. Series credits include Prisioneira, Bem Me Quer, Quero É Viver, and more recently productions such as Ponto Nemo in 2025.

As a model and influencer, she has worked with fashion and beauty brands and has a strong online presence that reaches audiences beyond Portugal.

Her dual career in acting and modeling allows her to blend entertainment with fashion and gives her a versatile public profile.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Margarida Corceiro’s parents?

Publicly available credible sources about Margarida Corceiro’s family are limited. Her parents are named in Portuguese media as Paulo Corceiro and Rita Ferreira. Some reports say both parents work in medicine. Her father is described as a former urologist, and her mother as a general practitioner.

Beyond names and professions, there is little verified public information about their lives, their personal backgrounds, or whether they had any involvement in sports. Margarida has largely grown up in the public eye by virtue of her own career rather than as a celebrity family member.

Because the family prefers privacy, most of what gets reported stems from older Portuguese-language interviews and media pieces rather than international press. Details should be treated cautiously.

ADVERTISEMENT

Margarida Corceiro’s estimated 2025 earnings

Estimating net worth for public figures, especially those working in entertainment and social media, is always inexact. Based on her acting roles, modeling contracts, and social media influencer deals, some media outlets estimate Margarida Corceiro’s net worth in 2025 to be in the low millions of dollars.

Her income likely comes from a mix of acting projects for television and streaming, modeling contracts with fashion and beauty brands, and social media or endorsement deals stemming from her large follower base. While precise figures are unavailable, her profile is typical of a successful European entertainment industry young adult.

Margarida Corceiro’s social media presence

Margarida is active on social media, which helps raise her public profile and influences her work in modeling and fashion. She uses Instagram, handle publicly reported as @maguicorceiro, as a primary platform to share lifestyle photos, modeling content, and occasional glimpses into her private life.

She also has a presence on other social platforms such as TikTok and Twitter, although most of her public engagement is through Instagram. This social media presence supports her status as both a public figure in entertainment and as part of Formula 1’s spotlight thanks to her relationship with Norris.

Conclusion

Margarida Corceiro may now be widely known because she is linked to an F1 star, but her story did not begin with that. She is a young Portuguese actress and model who has built a solid career in recent years.

From her debut in television to her work in fashion and social media, she has shown ambition and versatility. The relationship with Lando Norris has brought her more international attention. Her career, however, stands on its own merits.

As 2025 continues, Corceiro seems likely to expand both her acting and modeling work. Whether she goes fully international or remains focused on European entertainment, she remains a rising personality to watch.