What Does Kenny Pickett’s Exit Mean for Deshaun Watson on Browns’ Depth Chart?

Throughout the 2025 offseason, the Browns were stuck in a revolving-door debate. A four-way quarterback carousel that dominated headlines and fueled speculation. Yet in the middle of all that noise, one name was consistently left in the shadows: Deshaun Watson. He wasn’t lighting up Berea with flashy throws or preseason highlights, but his presence never truly went away. Thanks to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract that spoke louder than performance ever could. And now, with the dust starting to settle, the real question emerges: could Watson’s situation force the Browns into making some brutal QB decisions before 2026?

On Tuesday, Kevin Stefanski and his staff put the final stamp on the 53-man roster. Despite general manager Andrew Berry’s offseason optimism about carrying four QBs, the Browns officially trimmed that number down to three—Joe Flacco as the clear starter, rookie Dillon Gabriel slotted in as his backup, and Shedeur Sanders as the third-stringer. The twist? Watson will open the year on the reserve/PUP list. On paper, that might look like a tidy solution. In reality, it’s the first crack in a story that could explode down the line.

via Imago Credit: Imago

Just hours before the roster cut deadline, Cleveland made the move that changed everything. Kenny Pickett, once hyped as part of the crowded QB room, was shipped to the Raiders in a deal that turned heads. The timing felt strange—Pickett had been praised all offseason, only to be flipped when a lingering hamstring injury made him expendable. Suddenly, he’s Geno Smith’s backup in Las Vegas, traded for the third time in so many years. But for the Browns, the trade not only lightened their QB logjam. It also created a vacuum—a vacuum Watson could eventually fill. And that’s where the real conversation begins.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Deshaun Watson can leverage his $230 million deal to make a comeback

“Everyone is doubting me. Everyone doesn’t believe in me. Everyone doesn’t think I can get back to where I was. But I know, and I believe the work that I put in, that I believe in myself… I know, I’m gonna be way better than before.” Deshaun Watson described his mindset amidst his recovery back in April. Following multiple injuries, underwhelming performance, and uncertainty over his future, the 29-year-old has been rehabbing to bounce back in 2025. The catch?

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Last week, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that Watson might miss at least the first four games of the 2025 regular season, all because of the Achilles injury that sidelined him last year. “He’s (Watson) coming along well in his rehab from his re-torn Achilles repair and could be ready to go later in the season,” Cabot wrote. “Whether or not the Browns will activate him remains to be seen, but they’ve been happy with how he’s attacked his rehab and how he’s helped the other QBs, especially Gabriel and Sanders.”

Yet, amid the uncertainty, there’s a silver lining. With the Browns placing him on the reserve/PUP list, there’s a chance Watson could still make the final 53-man roster. For context, the Browns’ GM had previously mentioned they plan to head into the season with four QBs. Sure, Pickett’s trade reduced the QB room to three, but it also created an opening for Watson to slot into the roster at any point during the season.

via Imago Sport Bilder des Tages NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Sep 22, 2024 Cleveland, Ohio, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson 4 walks off the field before the game between the Browns and the New York Giants at Huntington Bank Field. Cleveland Huntington Bank Field Ohio USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20240922_kab_bk4_0006

But one major question looms: what if the Browns decide to part ways with Watson after he completes the mandatory four-week PUP stint? After all, team owner Jimmy Haslam commented earlier this offseason that Watson is a “big swing and a miss.” That’s where Watson’s massive $230 million contract gives him significant leverage. Cutting ties wouldn’t come cheap for the Browns.

The team would face a staggering $131 million cap hit in 2026, making any decision to move on a high-stakes gamble that could hinder the Browns’ future signings. And to be fair, the 29-year-old seems well aware of this. Despite Flacco being the starter for the season opener, and with rookie Gabriel and Sanders looking to seize their opportunities, Watson has consistently shared updates on his workouts.

The writing is on the wall: he’s nearly ready to return from injury. And yes, his comeback could complicate the Browns’ quarterback room, especially with another QB expected to be drafted next year. However… it won’t be all glitter and glory for Watson. While he certainly benefits from a fully guaranteed deal, his string of injuries and underwhelming performances over the past three years can’t be ignored.

The 29-year-old veteran wants to play, but will his injuries allow him?

Last week, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk analyzed the obvious thing. Injured Deshaun Watson could make things difficult for the Browns. “If he can play, the Browns will have to move him to the 53-man roster or release him,” he wrote. “That could prompt the Browns to disagree with Watson, even if it sets the stage for a formal grievance—with Watson saying he’s healthy enough to play and the Browns saying he’s not.” Translation?

If Watson believes he’s healthy, but the team believes otherwise, the QB could file a legal complaint, basically saying, “I’m fine to play, but the team won’t let me.” However, Mary Kay Cabot reported that the 29-year-old QB could miss at least four regular-season games in 2025. The courtesy? A torn Achilles tendon that he suffered last October, and then he tore the Achilles tendon again during his recovery. Which naturally makes you wonder: Is Watson’s $230 million return really going to live up to the hype?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Unfortunately, that’s a huge headache for the Browns’ front office, and the math isn’t hard to see. Since signing that five-year deal back in 2022, the 29-year-old has managed just 19 regular-season games. Year one? An 11-game suspension tied to misconduct allegations. Year two? A shoulder injury cut things short just after six appearances. And year three? He came back, started seven games, stumbled to a 1-6 record, and then tore his Achilles.

Tough run, to say the least. But that’s been the story so far—a suspension, a shoulder setback, and now a double-torn Achilles. That said, it’s hard to ignore that Deshaun Watson still holds the leverage of his $230 million deal, which keeps the door open for a spot on the Browns’ final 53-man roster—especially after Kenny Pickett’s trade cleared the way. The real question, though? Whether he’ll actually be healthy enough to take it.