Ranking the Toughest QB Matchups for Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs’ 2025 Schedule

The Chiefs‘ schedule for the 2025 season is packed with island vibes (São Paulo opener), holiday showdowns (Thanksgiving, Christmas), and a heavy primetime dose that’ll test Patrick Mahomes‘ routine hard. But everyone already knows that. What really sets this slate apart? It’s the gauntlet of elite QBs sprinkled throughout.

We’re talking Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen—plus that week 5 trip into Florida heat in Jacksonville. So yeah, it’s not just a schedule; it’s a quarterback crucible built for storytelling (and sleepless nights for the Chiefs Kingdom).

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jalen Hurts, week 2—Super Bowl rematch

The rematch that everyone will be waiting for. Patrick Mahomes and Co. will host the reigning Super Bowl champions after a crushing defeat earlier this year in Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles will be a terrific team, and no wonder they should be the favorites again with the way their offseason turned out. But let’s not forget the Chiefs’ home-field edge at Arrowhead—and that fire still burning after their three-peat dreams slipped away. Everything will unfold in the week 2 showdown on September 14.

AD

Lamar Jackson, week 4—clash of the MVPs

The last time Lamar was against Mahomes, he tasted defeat. Again. Entering the 2025 season, we can say that one of the best things that has happened to Mahomes and the Chiefs is that they’ll be facing their toughest opponents on their home soil. And the Ravens are one of ’em. But don’t expect it to be an ordinary showdown. After throwing for over 4,100 yards (including 915 rushing yards as well) with 41 TDs and just four picks, Lamar will look to flip the script against Mahomes this year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Josh Allen, Week 9—the Bills’ regular season domination

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen against each other is nothing short of poetry. The Bills will host the Chiefs at Highmark Stadium, and let’s just say Allen and Co. are gearing up to make the record 5-0. Loud and clear. To spice things up, they’re already fired up after their AFC Championship loss last season. Add the Buffalo crowd and the weather factor, and things are about to get interesting. On the flip side, Mahomes has an upper hand against the Bills in the postseason, no doubt. But the regular season? That’s the messier part.

Jared Goff, week 6—matchup of last season’s No. 1 seeds

Jared Goff closed out 2024 ranked second in the NFL in passing yards (4,629), second in passer rating (111.8), and fourth in touchdown passes (37). So yeah, a rematch between last season’s No. 1 seeds wouldn’t shock anyone. This time, Mahomes and the Chiefs get Goff at Arrowhead, which again, gives them a slight edge. The odds might lean toward Mahomes in that kind of setting, but it’d be a mistake to underestimate Goff and the Lions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Justin Herbert, week 1—Chiefs in Brazil

The Chiefs will kick off their 2025 campaign in São Paulo, Brazil, with Justin Herbert and the Chargers set to host them. And let’s face it—the Chargers always play Mahomes and his crew very well, no matter the record. Sure, Herbert only threw 23 TDs last year, but he also amassed nearly 4K yards and threw just three picks. The Chiefs? Well, there are plenty of reasons why the Chiefs need to win this game. For starters, they will start things after a crushing Super Bowl loss. Second, a strong start in week 1 will give them an excellent foundation for what lies ahead. After all, this year’s schedule is one of the toughest QB matchups for Patrick Mahomes.