Dodgers’ Dynasty Dream a Bust? 5 Reason Why a Three-Peat Could Slip Away

Money doesn’t always bring you titles and championships, and if it did, you would be called the Los Angeles Dodgers. But even they are not exempt from failing. Having won back-to-back rings, fans are asking only one question: Is a 3-peat possible, or are we asking for too much?

If the Dodgers want a 3-peat, they will have to overcome several challenges, and it won’t be easy.

Too much dependency on the starting rotation

The Los Angeles Dodgers lean heavily on their starting pitchers to set the tone every five days, and that depth has been key in big moments like the 2025 World Series, where Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto combined for long, dominant outings.

Snell made just 11 starts in 2025 due to shoulder inflammation and still posted a 2.35 ERA with 72 strikeouts before the playoffs. Yamamoto himself finished 12–8 with a 2.49 ERA and 201 strikeouts, anchoring the staff when healthy, but his long-term success depends on staying available.

Tyler Glasnow, for example, was limited to 18 starts and 90 ⅓ innings thanks to right shoulder inflammation and other health setbacks.

And 37-year-old Clayton Kershaw, who pitched at a 3.36 ERA and 11–2, will only be appearing for Team USA in the WBC because he’s otherwise retired and will be transitioning to broadcasting.

With all that, there’s real pressure on Shohei Ohtani’s arm because his return to pitching was cautious and incomplete last season. He posted a 2.87 ERA over 14 starts and 47 innings, but didn’t throw more than 80 pitches until deep in the playoffs. Such a limited workload leaves questions about whether he can handle a full season without a setback.

The Dodgers’ manager, Dave Roberts, openly kept his innings down last year because they didn’t want to rush him.

Roki Sasaki’s story adds uncertainty as well, because his 2025 season as a starter didn’t go smoothly. He eventually moved into relief roles, where he excelled late. After struggling with a 4.72 ERA as a starter, he shifted into the bullpen and posted a 1.29 ERA with three saves in three postseason outings.

That shift shows his raw talent but also hints that the Dodgers haven’t locked down his role.

With weak bullpen spots behind the rotation, one small slip by the starters, and it could deteriorate from there.

All of this shows that while Los Angeles has top arms, piling pressure on them week after week can accelerate wear and risk big dips at the worst times.

Yamamoto’s near no-hitter that slipped away in September because of late-game runs is a good example of how thin margins can turn a great start into a tough loss. Fans can feel every tense moment when the Los Angeles Dodgers roll out the same handful of starters because the margin for error feels so small, and every shoulder tweak or skipped turn ripples through the rotation.

Competition in the league is going up every season

In 2026 previews, insiders call at least six teams serious threats to the Dodgers’ three‑peat pursuit, including the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, and Atlanta Braves, all ranked near the top.

The Yankees and Blue Jays appear in multiple expert top‑contender lists, showing depth across the lineup and pitching that could threaten Los Angeles. Other clubs like the Phillies and New York Mets also project strong seasons with balanced rosters and playoff odds that make them tough autumn foes. These projections mean fans are imagining not just Dodgers dominance but real battles across both leagues.

The Braves, long a playoff staple, are expected to bounce back in 2026 after a disappointing 2025 season, with projections pointing to a solid 90‑plus win campaign. Atlanta’s depth mix of power hitters and rotation pieces gives them a foundation that can push deep down the stretch.

If they hit stride, their lineup’s blend of youth and power could make games feel like playoff battles even before October arrives.

Meanwhile, the storied Dodgers-Diamondbacks rivalry showed just how close divisional battles can get in 2025, with several tight games and even wild late‑inning wins for Arizona. The Dodgers and Diamondbacks have played nearly 300 times, according to sources, with the Dodgers holding a 273‑205 series lead, yet recent matchups have been far from automatic.

In late September 2025, the Diamondbacks walked off a 5‑4 win despite trailing earlier in the game, keeping pressure on the Dodgers down the stretch. Division foes like Arizona don’t just fill up the standings; they make each series feel like the postseason already.

That head‑to‑head pressure shows in the numbers, with the Diamondbacks still winning a meaningful portion of recent games and often keeping score close. In the last 42 games between the clubs, the Dodgers have a slim 22‑20 edge, underlining that Arizona isn’t an easy out just because Los Angeles has more wins all‑time.

When rivals play like equals, every swing and pitch feels heavier as fans watch with bated breath. That’s the kind of divisional gauntlet that can wear on even the best teams over a long season.

Looking at this wider landscape, the Dodgers’ path to a 2026 three‑peat won’t be smooth simply because the league is full of hungry, capable opponents. The Yankees and Braves bring established talent with hunger to prove themselves, while NL rivals like the Diamondbacks keep the Dodgers honest every time they meet.

With so many paths to October glory, every late‑season series could decide playoff seeding and momentum. Fans know that in baseball, a single swing or pitching duel can reshape a season’s story.

A really unpredictable Dodgers’ bullpen

The 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen was often unreliable, finishing the season with a 4.27 ERA across relievers. That unit blew 27 saves, one of the highest totals in baseball last year. The bullpen’s trouble forced managers to extend starting arms deep into games just to hold narrow leads.

In the 2025 NLDS against the Phillies, Dodgers starters had to cover even more innings than expected due to bullpen instability.

Roki Sasaki recorded saves in Game 1 and Game 2 to keep the Dodgers alive. Blake Treinen gave up runs late in the ninth, letting the Phillies rally for the tying run before Sasaki secured the final out.

These tense games showed that a shaky bullpen can make comfortable leads far too close for comfort.

That inconsistency carried into the World Series against the Blue Jays, where the bullpen was repeatedly tested.

In Game 1, Toronto hitters destroyed relief pitchers for an 11–4 win, exposing late‑inning holes. Even with starters dominating early innings, Dodgers relievers often couldn’t hold slim advantages.

The Dodgers management clearly recognized 2025 bullpen issues and addressed them by signing All‑Star closer Edwin Díaz on a three‑year, $69 million contract.

Díaz posted a 1.63 ERA with 28 saves across 66⅓ innings in 2025, ranking among the best relievers in baseball. This signing should soothe fans who endured too many nerve‑racking late innings in the previous playoffs.

If the Dodgers want to chase a 2026 three‑peat, bullpen strength must match their rotation and lineup production.

With Díaz anchoring the back end and setup arms returning, late innings might finally feel secure. Closing games without heart‑stopping ninth‑inning stumbles could be the difference between celebration and heartbreak in October. Fans everywhere will watch closely, knowing bullpen reliability often decides championships.

The offensive lineup is not the same as it was

The Dodgers’ everyday lineup in 2025 was unusually old compared with most teams, averaging one of the highest age profiles in baseball.

In 2025, Mookie Betts was 32, and Freddie Freeman was 35, while Max Muncy was 34 and Kiké Hernández was 33.

Only a couple of regulars, like Andy Pages (24), were under 30 in the everyday group, showing how many hitters were entering their mid‑to‑late 30s. Older lineups tend to slow down and lose a bit of bat strength over time, especially as injuries creep into long seasons.

Mookie Betts did not put up the elite numbers Dodgers fans have come to expect in 2025, hitting .258 with a .732 OPS across 150 games. That batting line was solid, but noticeably down from his peak years and below his career .881 OPS mark, raising questions about consistency with age.

Freddie Freeman remained productive with a .295 average, .869 OPS, 90 RBIs, and 24 home runs, but these figures only matched rather than surpassed his own high standards. These performances highlighted that even reliable veterans can plateau as they move deeper into their 30s.

Max Muncy and Kiké Hernández filled roles that helped the Dodgers win games, but neither carried the team offensively in 2025.

Muncy posted a .243 batting average with 19 home runs in 100 games, showing power but not the full‑time production needed to lead a lineup. Hernández struggled more, hitting .203 with 10 homers during the regular season before contributing timely plays in the postseason. These kinds of outputs from key veteran role players underline the risk of leaning on older bats for sustained success.

Shohei Ohtani and new addition Kyle Tucker represent exceptions in the group because they combine youth and star power that can lift the lineup.

Ohtani averaged an elite .405 over 17 games in the 2025 postseason, showing he belongs among the game’s best hitters. Tucker, signed in the 2026 offseason at age 29, brings power and speed, with his track record including over 130 home runs and 105 steals before joining Los Angeles.

Placing too much burden on these stars, however, could shift pressure to fragile veteran limbs and unsettle team rhythm when the season stretches long.

If the Dodgers want to chase a three‑peat in 2026, they need more consistent contributions from this veteran lineup while integrating younger talent. Fans watching every game want to see timely hits from both sides of the age spectrum, especially in close contests where minimal margins decide outcomes.

High payroll curse and team chemistry

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ payroll blew past baseball norms in 2025, topping a $417.3M luxury tax payroll and creating an unprecedented $169.4M tax bill for winning a second straight title. This record tax payment was the highest ever for a team in one season, surpassing their own 2024 total of $103M.

Despite spending more than 12 other MLB teams’ total payrolls, they still fell into tense playoff games, reminding fans that money doesn’t guarantee easy runs.

Baseball’s tax rules are meant to limit imbalance, but the Dodgers’ habit of exceeding them spotlights bigger issues.

Historical big‑spenders like the New York Mets’ $420M combined payroll and tax in 2023 also struggled, missing the playoffs entirely despite the massive outlay. That season, the Mets, Yankees, and other heavy spenders failed to reach October, while lower‑payroll teams like the Texas Rangers and Diamondbacks succeeded.

These examples show that piling money onto a roster doesn’t always pay off when games matter most. The Mets’ collapse down the stretch, finishing 83‑79, highlights how expensive rosters can unravel late.

The storied New York Yankees provide another look at this paradox, with huge payrolls over decades but sporadic championships relative to spending.

Even with payrolls near $300M plus, the Yankees haven’t consistently converted dollars into titles in recent decades.

Big payrolls often raise media attention and expectations, which can weigh on players and managers alike. The tension around high-spending teams and fan frustration feeds narratives that riches can breed pressure as much as wins.

In this light, the Dodgers’ $96M luxury tax lead over the next highest payroll for 2026 creates both advantage and scrutiny. Other teams see LA’s spending gap as enormous, fueling talk of imbalance and a possible salary cap.

With rival owners and even Yankees leadership openly commenting about sustainability, the Dodgers find themselves at the center of league‑wide debate. That spotlight, and the tension it brings, shows how historic spending can shape clubhouse mood, fan expectations, and the game’s future.