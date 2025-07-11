34-Year-Old Star Refuses To Confirm Warriors Future That Would Make Stephen Curry’s Mom Happy

While teams across the league are busy making significant roster upgrades, Warriors have had a lacklustre summer so far. Stuck in the Jonathan Kuminga situation, Mike Dunleavy has failed to add even a single free agent that boosts the team’s chances of title contention. And Stephen Curry’s trust in the GM might be starting to waiver. But the return of one familiar face could solve the Bay Area franchise’s problems, while bringing a wave of joy in the Curry household.

You see, Steph’s younger brother Seth recently completed his one-year $3.3 million deal with the Hornets. That means he is now a free agent and can join any interested team. Recently, Seth’s father-in-law Doc Rivers claimed that joining forces with his brother would be the best step for him, “I actually think the perfect place for him would be Golden State.”

The head coach continued, “I don’t know if it’s possible or not. I don’t know if either one of them would want it actually, but I do think, forget that, it has nothing to do with that, it’s the way they play, he fits perfect.” Obviously, Steph and Seth playing together in the Bay would make their parents and loved ones extremely happy. Apart from that, Seth would fit perfectly in the Warriors system. The eleven-year veteran is an elite three-point shooter and briefly played in the Bay Area during the 2013 preseason. But amid the rising speculations of a potential reunion, Seth is not making any promises.

Addressing the possibility of teaming up with Steph, Seth recently said, “I’m just trying to find a good spot for me. That’s really it right now… I mean they play a good brand of basketball. Like I’ve been a part of Dub Nation for a while, watching Steph and being around the organization. I can’t say anything other than trying to find the best place for me.”

Sure, adding Seth to the roster makes perfect sense for the Warriors because his contract is easy on the pockets and he would be a reliable scoring threat off the bench. But the younger Curry sibling is still assessing his options and looking for the best situation that suits him. “Trying to figure out what’s best for me, trying to get to a situation where I can be my best self, keep going and finish my career strong… hopefully in the next week and figure out where I’ll be going next.” He added. At 34-years-old, in the tail end of his career, Seth does not plan to make moves solely based on his emotions but by analyzing what’s best for him. Moreover, playing with Steph was never his priority in the first place.

Seth Curry’s plan was always to create his own path but teaming up with Steph is still a possibility

Considering their similar playing style and shooting ability, fans have always wanted to see Steph and Seth in the same uniform at least once before one of them hangs his boots. But during a 2022 interview, Seth made it clear that playing with Steph is not a priority, “I’ve thought about it as people bring it up, but to me personally, I enjoy kind of being away from him, trying to create my own path and do my own thing.”

via Imago Dec 30, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (30) looks up at the score board in a time out during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Although not at the level of his brother, Seth has carved his own legacy in the NBA as an elite shooting guard who can fit in any system and be a valuable piece on a winning team. But he never shut down the possibility of reuniting with Steph, “You never know what the future holds. I wouldn’t be against it, but it’s definitely not my preferred choice to be on the same team as him definitely right now. I also like competing against him and trying to beat the best.”

Even during his recent interview, Seth admitted that teaming up with Steph is not a priority, but he hinted at being open to joining the Warriors if it’s the right situation, “I gotta do what’s best for myself obviously. Steph would love me to come over there and play with him, fans show me a lot of love at all times, family would love it, but I have always embraced the Warriors and that system. Love the way they play. You never know what can happen.” Well, he could surely be a pivotal piece alongside Steph, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green in their title pursuit. Moreover, Seth’s addition would give Dub Nation some relief amid the silent Free Agency they have had so far. Do you think Seth should join the Warriors?