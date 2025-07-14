49ers News: One Refereeing Blunder Ruined Jauan Jennings’ NFL Milestone as WR Demands New Deal or Trade

Long before contract talk started, Jauan Jennings was the 49ers‘ quiet insurance policy—until everyone ahead of him fell. As Brandon Aiyuk nursed injuries and Deebo Samuel limped through December, Jennings caught fire and somehow became quarterback Brock Purdy’s go-to guy. “I think he does a good job with using his frame and creating separation with just how big he is,” Purdy said back in December 2024. “And he’s a guy that I feel like has actually got some underrated speed.”

By season’s end, Jennings wasn’t just a depth piece; he was a lifeline. His 77 receptions and nearly a thousand yards reflected more than opportunity—they showed polish. Trainer David Robinson recently pointed out that, “Jauan looks focused and his route running & footwork has improved tremendously in and out of his breaks.” Now, after proving he can anchor an offense, Jennings feels the next step is clear: a new deal or a fresh start elsewhere.

On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the 28-year-old wide receiver is seeking a new contract extension or a trade if things get otherwise. Right after that went down, the 49ers insider, David Lombardi added another layer to it, recalling one bad call from the last season that ruined Jennings’ almost 1,000+ yard season. He claimed, “Can’t blame Jennings for this one. Only a bad call stood between him and a 1,000-yard season in 2024, so he’s worth much more than $7.5 million.”

By week 17, Jennings recorded over 900 yards and required just 77 yards to complete his first 1,000-yard season. To spice it up, he caught 10 receptions in just over 20 minutes of the week 18 showdown against the Cardinals and piled up 52 yards. But then came a twist, an ejection, to be precise. In the second quarter, the wideout aggressively blocked Arizona’s defensive back Starling Thomas V on a running play.

Thomas pulled Jennings’ helmet off in retaliation, and the officials penalized both players for personal fouls. Luckily, the wideout remained on the field. But then came another twist. On the next play, Jennings gave another aggressive block on a running play. This time, he was on the other side of the field, and this time, the player was Sean Murphy-Bunting. It was now time for Murphy to respond, and he eventually did, tackling Jennings and kicking off yet another skirmish.

Referees didn’t like that either. And after the second incident, both Jennings and Murphy-Bunting were ejected. Jennings was shocked, and so were Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers. After all, the wideout fell just 25 yards short of completing 1,000 yards. And just like that, a couple of bad plays ruined his personal milestone in the NFL. Now, he’s seeking a new deal.

It’s either a new contract or a trade for Jauan Jennings

The 28-year-old wide receiver inked a two-year, $15.4 million contract extension ahead of the 2024 season with the 49ers. A decent deal for a guy who just started 7 games and had just 961 yards in his first three seasons of his career. But everything changed last year after Aiyuk went down with a torn ACL and MCL. Fast forward to now, and the Niners had a roster shuffle ahead of the 2025 season. They’ve traded Deebo to the Commanders, and Aiyuk’s still recovering.

As Adam Schefter noted, the 49ers extended Jennings last year, but that does not change how he feels about this year. That said, Aiyuk’s return for the 2025 season is still uncertain. Some believe that the wideout is ready to show up in week 1, while others reported that he’ll miss out on at least the first four games of the regular season. That means the Niners will look at Jauan Jennings to step up this year. Once again. The result? The wideout isn’t happy with his current deal.

“49ers WR Jauan Jennings, who is scheduled to make $7.5 million this season in the final year of his deal, wants a new contract or a trade, per sources,” Schefter reported on Monday, July 14. Last year, it was Aiyuk who wanted to be paid or traded. Fast forward, and now it’s Jennings who has found himself amidst the same negotiation. As per Schefter, the wideout has approached the team with his request, but so far, there’s been no meaningful progress toward a resolution.

If the Niners won’t offer him a new deal by the time the training camps kick off, expect Jauan Jennings to request a trade.