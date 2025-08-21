49ers WR Corps Falls Apart Hours After Kyle Shanahan’s Big Trade to Replace Injured Brandon Aiyuk

Heading into 2025, Kyle Shanahan’s got plenty of weapons in the 49ers‘ receiving room—or at least, that’s what the roster says on paper. Reality check? Nobody can guarantee they’ll all actually show up for 17 straight games. Why? Simple, and kind of terrifying: injuries. Almost every wideout is down. Leading the chorus is Brandon Aiyuk, whose knee issue has been lingering since last season.

Then you’ve got Jauan Jennings dealing with a calf, Jordan Watkins stuck with a high ankle issue, Demarcus Robinson serving a suspension, and Jacob Cowing nursing a hamstring. That’s already a laundry list before we even hit kickoff. And now, because the Niners can’t seem to catch a break, Russell Gage just added his name to the list after tweaking his knee. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news on Thursday, August 21.

“Another 49ers skill-position injury: Wide receiver Russell Gage, who was being counted on to help replace other injured receivers, is believed to have suffered a sprained MCL that is expected to sideline him 7 to 10 days, per sources,” Schefter wrote on his X. The eight-year veteran wideout was supposed to become Purdy’s target, replacing the other injured receivers in 2025. But it won’t be wrong to say that Gage’s injury comes at a bad time for the Niners.

While the severity of the sprained MCL is still not confirmed, as Schefter reports, the 29-year-old wideout is set to miss at least 7 to 10 days. Will he show up before Week 1? Highly doubtful, and again kind of terrifying when almost every wideout is dealing with certain complications. It started with Aiyuk. Last season, Aiyuk started 7 games, hauling in 25 catches for 374 yards before disaster struck — a torn ACL and MCL in Week 7. The rehab has been encouraging, but he’s still expected to miss a chunk of 2025.

In his absence, Jennings stepped up big time, turning into Purdy’s safety net with 77 grabs, 975 yards, and 10 touchdowns. Fast forward to this year, and he was supposed to be a steady piece in the rotation. Instead, he’s been sidelined since July with a stubborn calf issue from the offseason. Jennings later admitted he’s buried in physical therapy, trying to get that leg right.

As for Watkins, the rookie wideout remains healthy throughout the offseason. However, following the 49ers’ preseason opener, Watkins reported ankle soreness. Further reports confirmed that the rookie was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. His return timeline? Well, he’s not expected to return for almost a month.

Last and hopefully least, Jacob Cowing hurt his hamstring at the beginning of camp. He rehabbed for three weeks, returned to the field this month, and is now out of the action again. Courtesy? That same hamstring issue. As for Robinson, well, the veteran wideout has been suspended for three games for violation of the league’s substance abuse policy.

Long story short: Kyle Shanahan has got a lot of options, but not the one who can really start when Week 1 rolls in. Which makes you wonder: Is there a possibility of a trade?

Kyle Shanahan has no option left but to find a replacement

Amidst the chaos and the wide receiver injuries, Kyle Shanahan and the Niners have traded for Skyy Moore. A former second-round pick from the 2022 draft class, Moore spent three seasons playing for the Chiefs. The wideout has recorded 43 receptions for 494 yards and one touchdown in his first couple of seasons. But then again, there’s a wrinkle.

Moore didn’t have a reception last season, even though he showed up in six games. Courtesy? A season-ending core muscle injury that he sustained in October 2024. Fast forward to now, and the 24-year-old wideout is expected to start for the Niners, considering the San Francisco team has been decimated with injuries at WR. But the question emerges: What does Moore bring to San Francisco?

Well, there’s no doubt that the Niners were desperate to trade for a WR. Plus, he also returned punts and kicks for the Chiefs, especially during his rookie season. Besides, entering the fourth season of his career, Moore can play in the slot or outside. While he lacks veteran experience, sure. But Shanahan and his crew would like to experiment with his quickness and his returning ability. That said, we’ll see how the 49ers tackle their WR corps as the season is about to start.