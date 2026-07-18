Brandon Aiyuk Claims NFLPA Tried to Silence Him With “Smear Campaign” Threat

When June 1 arrived, and the San Francisco 49ers chose not to release Brandon Aiyuk, the wide receiver could have handled the situation differently. Instead, he posted a series of videos criticizing the organization, including Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch. Now, with training camp rapidly approaching and Aiyuk still hoping to land with the Washington Commanders, he appears to be shifting gears. In his latest Instagram post, Aiyuk allegedly shared details of his conversation with the NFLPA about the money voided by the 49ers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“They was like ‘BA we’re taking 30 mil out of your contract..’ I was like ‘okay..’ NFLPA was like ‘do you want to appeal it and try to get it back??’ I was like ‘nah I’m just gone to DC,'” Aiyuk wrote in his Instagram story. “They was like ‘okay..we’re gonna start a smear campaign to try and tarnish your NIL’ I was like ‘okay..that’s gone make me sad, but I’m still going to DC’ NFLPA was like ‘🤐.’

ADVERTISEMENT

It all started in late 2025 when the 49ers voided Aiyuk’s $27 million in future money. The team claimed that the receiver missed meetings and failed to rehab and participate in certain team activities. At the same time, however, Aiyuk informed the NFLPA representatives that he didn’t want the union to file a grievance over the voiding of his guarantees.

The 28-year-old believed that not filing a grievance would make the release process much smoother. However, here we are, and Aiyuk is still stuck with the 49ers even after June 1. Since then, Aiyuk has taken a dig at Lynch, calling him “Creepy.” Meanwhile, he also noted that Shanahan has the temperament of a “f—ing toddler.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the controversy intensified when questions emerged about a potential conflict of interest involving Aiyuk’s former agent, Ryan Williams. Aiyuk alleged that Williams represented both him and John Lynch, creating a conflict during contract negotiations and in the aftermath of his injury.

He suggested that Williams was too closely tied to the organization, that key information may not have been shared with him, and that certain decisions were made without his full understanding. Ultimately, Aiyuk took his concerns to the NFL late last month, even though he now claims that the Union is biased, as they’re going to start a “smear campaign” against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When members of the union that is in place to help players is lying/withholding information from a player on behalf of the team alongside a certified agent…that’s some straight BS!!!” He wrote. “Some players have no other place to go for information or help, and are relying on the union to help them continue advancing in their careers and lives! “I’m sure there are great members of the union, so this message does not pertain to them, but about the ones in my specific case.”

Brandon Aiyuk has been looking for a way out of San Francisco since last season and has already made it clear that he’d like to play for the Commanders. While his claims about the 49ers may resonate with some, his recent criticism of the franchise and overall behavior could ultimately impact how teams view him moving forward.