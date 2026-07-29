Brandon Aiyuk ‘Praying’ for Jayden Daniels’ Commanders Before Training Camp

NFL teams have officially opened training camp this week. Brandon Aiyuk, however, is notably absent, as he has neither reported to the San Francisco 49ers nor completed his alleged move to the Washington Commanders, where he hopes to play in 2026. While Aiyuk has spent much of the offseason criticizing the 49ers, particularly head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, he has now turned his attention back to Washington, sending the Commanders a message of support as they begin training camp.

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“Great luck to the COMMANDERS starting camp today Praying for Great Health and Great Vibes,” Aiyuk wrote in his Instagram story, with a couple of emojis, including one of a trophy.

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It won’t be wrong to say that Brandon Aiyuk’s current situation in the league is chaotic. He wants out of San Francisco. The Niners also want to part ways with him, as Lynch has previously said that the receiver has already played his last snap with the team. However, the team has failed to find a trade partner.

Aiyuk also expected the 49ers to release him after June 1, but that move never happened. Amid the ongoing standoff, his activity on social media and repeated criticism of the organization don’t appear to be helping his situation either. Reports suggested that Washington had interest in acquiring Aiyuk earlier this offseason. Although the Commanders weren’t looking to trade for him, a potential deal was believed to be on the table. However, his recent behavior may have complicated those chances as well.

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“That’s a good roundabout question,” Commanders’ GM Adam Peters said on Tuesday, when JP Finlay of 106.7 The Fan asked whether social media behavior would impact a player’s evaluation. “I mean, we look at everything, JP. I mean, it’s a great question, but we do look at everything and, you know, we want to make sure it’s the right player to be in our locker room, in our bloodstream, and in our culture. And we often look at that stuff.

“It’s not always the first thing we look at. Obviously, you’re looking at the tape, and you talk to the teams that the players have been on and how they were in the locker room, the players that have played with them, and so on and so forth to make those decisions. But, you know, that’s not usually a huge part of it. Usually.”

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While nothing is concrete, Brandon Aiyuk is seemingly more optimistic about signing with the Commanders this year than ever.

“AP and DQ (Dan Quinn) quietly put together a SQUAD! I’m the final piece that will swing all the odds in our favor (trophy emoji) #GOCOMMANDERS #RAISEHAIL,” Aiyuk noted.

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For now, there hasn’t been any movement in Aiyuk’s situation. Training camp is already underway, the preseason is just around the corner, and the regular season will be here before long. With time running short, all eyes will be on what comes next for Aiyuk and how this standoff ultimately unfolds.