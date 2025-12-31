Brock Purdy’s Former Backup Breaks Down Plays That Prove He’s Worth His $55M 49ers Contract

Essentials Inside The Story Since returning from injury in Week 11, Purdy ranks among the league's best

HC Kyle Shanahan praised Purdy’s ability to keep drives alive with his legs

Brock Purdy described Purdy's current form as being as good as it gets

Earlier this offseason, the 49ers handed Brock Purdy a five-year, $265 million extension. Around the league, rival executives questioned whether the roster around him could stay strong enough to justify a deal approaching $55 million per year. Those concerns only grew when Purdy suffered a toe injury this season. But since returning, the QB has flipped that narrative. In Week 17 against the Bears, his late fourth-quarter touchdown helped keep the 49ers in the NFC’s top-seed hunt. And as his former backup Kurt Benkert explained, the play perfectly showcased the timing, anticipation, and processing that teams are actually paying for.

“Why does Brock Purdy get paid $55 million a year? It’s because of plays like these,” Benkert said, while explaining the 49ers’ fifth touchdown of Sunday Night against Chicago. “…This is a game on-line, two-minute drill, gotta have it…Brock is gathering information on his first step. One, two, three, first hitch now. He’s flipping his eyes around slightly. You can see it. He is trying to read this defender. Now, body language-wise, this defender is in a pretty good position to make a play. However, Brock is in a better position to anticipate and make an incredible throw to help ice this game.

“Now, the ball is coming out right here when a quarterback pats his hands. He’s already made his decision. He knows what type of throw it’s gonna be. Everything is done at this point. Look at this, Pats as he’s cutting through his break, and look at where this ball is placed, also keeping in mind where these guys are at this point in this time. He has made his decision right now that this ball is gonna be thrown right here. Incredible. Watch this. BAM. Ball out. Incredible placement. Incredible timing.”

That perspective carries extra weight because Benkert has seen Purdy’s preparation up close. When Purdy was still backing up Jimmy Garoppolo, and Benkert was behind him on the depth chart, one habit stood out. Every day after practice, Purdy would take the script and run through every play he hadn’t gotten a rep on during walkthroughs. In Benkert’s view, that extra work is exactly what showed up on this throw against Chicago.

With 2:23 remaining in the fourth quarter and the 49ers trailing 38–35, the offense faced a 2nd-and-10 from Chicago territory. A touchdown was necessary. The defense knew a pass was inevitable. Pre-snap motion and a subtle shift were designed to force the defense to reveal itself, and Purdy’s eyes immediately locked onto his key indicator (Tremaine Edmunds), the linebacker whose reaction would tell him both the coverage and where the throwing window would eventually open.

As Benkert noted, Purdy wasn’t rushing anything here. He was confirming what he already suspected. Once the ball was snapped, Purdy’s eye movement became the weapon. He deliberately looked to his right. Not to throw there. But to pull a second linebacker (T.J. Edwards) toward the passing strength and eliminate any late help. The key defender still appeared to be in a solid position, which is what makes the play impressive.

That defender was reacting to the route, while Purdy was throwing with anticipation. When Purdy hit his first hitch and gave a quick pat of the ball, the decision was already final. The ball came out as Jauan Jennings cut through his break. Not early. Not late. But precisely. And was placed where only the receiver could run through it. From there, Jennings handled the rest.

The receiver turned the throw into a 38-yard touchdown as the 49ers surged ahead 41–38 and ultimately closed out a 42–38 win. Plays like that are why Benkert believes Purdy is worth $55 million per year. And why the 49ers were comfortable committing to him long-term with a five-year, $265 million deal, despite months of debate and skepticism that lingered through his injury.

The results since his return have backed that confidence. Purdy finished Week 17, completing 24 of 33 passes for 303 yards, three passing touchdowns, and one interception, while also rushing for 28 yards and two scores. Since returning from his toe injury in Week 11, Purdy ranks third in the NFL in QBR (80.0) and touchdowns per game (2.67), second in completion percentage over expectation (7.5%), ninth in passing yards per game (242.3), fifth in yards per attempt (7.9), and owns the league’s lowest off-target throw rate (10.3%).

And after Week 17, two things are clear. First, the 49ers’ decision to bet big on Brock Purdy is aging well, just as Benkert suggested. And second, with the regular-season finale approaching, Purdy has put San Francisco in position to chase the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

Brock Purdy faces the division rivals for the NFC top seed hunt

The Atlanta Falcons’ upset of the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17 has muddied the NFC playoff picture, with both the NFC West title and the conference’s No. 1 seed still undecided. Everything now comes down to one final game, as the Niners face the Seattle Seahawks in the regular-season finale. From here, the scenarios are straightforward.

Seattle enters Week 18 at 13–3, while San Francisco sits at 12–4. According to The Athletic’s playoff predictor, the Seahawks currently have a 55% chance of earning the No. 1 seed after their win over the Panthers. A win or tie against the 49ers would secure home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. However, a loss would drop Seattle all the way to the No. 5 seed, setting up a wild-card matchup against either the Buccaneers or the Panthers.

For the 49ers, the path is equally clear. A win over Seattle clinches both the NFC West and the No. 1 seed. A loss would send San Francisco to the No. 5 seed if the Rams also lose to the Cardinals, or the No. 6 seed if the Rams win. A tie would lock the 49ers into the No. 5 spot as well. After showcasing his poise in the Week 17 win over Chicago, Brock Purdy now has a chance to do it again. Whether he can repeat that composure and deliver with the NFC’s top seed on the line will be answered in the season’s final four quarters.