“Don’t Care if He Shared a Womb With Jayden Daniels”: Brandon Aiyuk’s Commanders Bid Gets Brutally Shut Down

ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently said that whenever the San Francisco 49ers‘ wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, opens his mouth, “he damages his standing with other teams, and he scares them away.” And that’s evident, considering Aiyuk’s recent social media posts, criticizing the Niners and his intention to play with his former teammates, including the Washington Commanders‘ quarterback, Jayden Daniels. But now, TJ Ward has echoed the sentiment on why the Commanders would not like to sign Aiyuk.

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“I don’t give a damn if he shared a womb with Jayden Daniels. You ain’t coming over here, and that’s just 100,” Ward said. “If I’m the GM, you could have come out, you know, said the same thing, and I’m not bringing you over here. Look at you, bro, you’re acting a fool. You doing all this, you were driving past the stadium, about to get a reckless driving. You’re throwing money around. You talking bad about the 49ers. These owners are a club. I don’t care if there are 32 different teams; that’s a club in itself. We have 32 billionaire owners. We mob, and we move as one.”

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Aiyuk’s frustration with the 49ers was reportedly building ever since the team lost Super Bowl LVIII to the Kansas City Chiefs. Things reached a boiling point after his season-ending injury, as Aiyuk has yet to play a snap after tearing his ACL and MCL in the 2024 season. But the rumors about a trade escalated when the 49ers voided the guaranteed money for 2026 due to lack of participation.

Since then, Aiyuk has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Just this month, the receiver was arrested for the speeding incident past Levi’s Stadium, dating back to December 2025. Meanwhile, he hasn’t shied away from taking digs at his team throughout the offseason. The receiver has called the 49ers “stupid” and “dumb” for paying him about $50 million in less than a year and noted that the franchise is “scared” to let him go.

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At the same time, Brandon Aiyuk has also been vocal about playing for the Washington Commanders. In one social media post, he donned the Commanders gear. Then on Father’s Day, he hyped up the commanders in a clip, chanting, “Go Commanders!” And most recently, he has cleared his stance on signing with Washington.

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“And if I’m crazy or if I’m cappin’, tell them boys cut me today. And I’ll sign with the Commanders tomorrow,” Aiyuk shared in one of his Instagram stories.

For now, though, it’s unclear whether the Commanders would entertain signing the wide receiver this offseason. Earlier reports confirmed that Washington is tracking Aiyuk’s situation but is not willing to give up draft capital for him. However, Adam Schefter added another layer to it.

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“I haven’t asked Washington, I’ll have to give them a call, their thoughts on signing Brandon Aiyuk, maybe for all we know, they’re planning on doing that, and it’ll get done,” Schefter said. “But I know, having spoken to them leading up to the draft, they had some questions at that point in time, and I would imagine they still exist.

“…What I think happens here, I would imagine when the 49ers get back and reconvene for training camp, right around then, I would think they will wind up releasing Brandon Aiyuk. Just flat out cutting him. At that point, Brandon Aiyuk will be a free agent, and then we will see what type of impact his social media posts have had.”

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The 49ers’ GM John Lynch has already confirmed that Aiyuk has played his last snap with the team. That means San Francisco has no interest in keeping the receiver on its roster. But it’d be worth looking at how Aiyuk’s social media posts will eventually impact his future in the NFL, as any team will hesitate to sign a player who’s acting like Brandon Aiyuk has been all offseason long.