49ers Express ‘Concern’ as Ricky Pearsall Experiences Knee Swelling After PCL Injury

The San Francisco 49ers‘ wide receiver room has already been hit by injuries shortly after the start of training camp. Christian Kirk was the first to go down, suffering a calf strain during Sunday’s practice that forced him off the field, and he has remained sidelined ever since. Now, the spotlight has shifted to Ricky Pearsall, who is dealing with another major injury concern after struggling to stay healthy throughout his NFL career.

According to reports, Pearsall was held out of Wednesday’s practice because of swelling in his knee. More concerning for the 49ers, the issue is reportedly linked to the same knee he injured during the 2025 season, raising fresh questions about his health heading into the new season.

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In Week 4 of the 2025 season, Pearsall got injured during a passing play in the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The receiver laid out to catch a pass. But as he came down, he landed on his right knee. The impact caused a PCL injury in his knee and forced him to miss the next six weeks of the season. While he returned in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals, the knee issues persisted.

The 49ers initially believed that Pearsall could return much sooner, but his knee failed to progress as expected. When the recovery stalled, the injury lingered throughout the season. In fact, during a Week 15 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Pearsall aggravated the same right PCL injury while making another catch, adding to concerns over the lingering effects of the original injury.

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As a result, Pearsall missed eight games in his second NFL season. He recorded 36 receptions for 528 yards and no touchdowns. Fast forward to now, and that lingering knee injury has returned. For now, the severity of the injury is still unclear. But per reports, the 49ers have said that “all options” are being explored and there is some “concern.”

A former first-round pick, Pearsall is the latest wide receiver to miss practice during training camp after Christian Kirk’s calf injury. With Mike Evans leading the receiver room in 2026, the 49ers must address depth-chart complications.

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Meanwhile, multiple Niners’ players, including offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (high ankle sprain), defensive linemen Gracen Halton (knee) and Andrew Farmer (back), also missed practices due to injuries. As for Ricky Pearsall, the 2026 season seems like a make-or-break year for the receiver amid his injury issues.