“Mad I Took Off”: Brandon Aiyuk Breaks Silence With Cryptic Video Hours After Arrest Warrant

Brandon Aiyuk has largely avoided serious off-field controversies, but this offseason, however, is different. The 28-year-old has been away from the field since the 2024 season, yes. But he has now found himself amid an off-field controversy and his first legal matter when the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office issued a warrant for his arrest on a misdemeanor charge of exhibition of speeding for an incident that dates back to December 2025. Now, hours after the development gained momentum, Aiyuk has posted a video on Instagram with a cryptic caption.

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“Mad I took off got some ngaz in they feelings!” Aiyuk captioned his Instagram post, ft. the wide receiver at a racetrack and a black Mercedes-Benz racing around it.

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During the 2025 season, while Aiyuk remained away from the 49ers as he continued rehab, he shared a video on YouTube in which he appeared to film himself from the driver’s seat while driving above the 40 mph speed limit on a road that runs past the 49ers’ Levi’s Stadium.

In the shared clip, Aiyuk was seen driving a Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing with the speedometer showing 111. However, considering the vehicle can be set either mph or kph, it wasn’t clear whether he was driving 111 mph or kph. At the same time, though, 111 kph would equal 69 mph, which was still over the speeding limit on the Californian roads where the receiver was driving.

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Soon after the video gained traction last year, Aiyuk took accountability and issued an apology via a post shared on his YouTube.

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“Sorry, ya’ll, my car content won’t come with speeding anymore. Was praying with my son tonight, and wouldn’t want anybody else to miss out on an opportunity to do the same with their loved ones! My apologies.”

However, right after the incident, the Santa Clara Police Department launched an investigation into the matter. Per Santa Clara Police Department spokesperson Lt. Eric Lagergren, the case was forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office on January 15, and since then, the DA has issued an arrest warrant for the receiver amid his career uncertainty ahead of the 2026 season.

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And since the arrest warrant is issued for a misdemeanor exhibition of speeding, the law enforcement officers are authorized to take the driver into immediate custody. At the same time, the warrant will also remain active until the issue is resolved in court. And if Aiyuk fails to appear in court, his driver’s license may also be suspended, and he will also be fined anywhere between $355 and $1,000.

Meanwhile, Aiyuk hasn’t taken a professional football snap since the 2024 season. Against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 season, the receiver tore his ACL and MCL and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the season. Since then, Aiyuk has been recovering, as the 49ers placed him on the PUP list ahead of the 2025 season, and the 28-year-old went on to miss the entire season.

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His tenure with the San Francisco 49ers hasn’t gone without major drama. Whether it’s head coach Kyle Shanahan putting him in the “dog-house,” limiting his game reps for a lack of effort in practice, his Super Bowl XVIII controversy when Brock Purdy missed the receiver with the game on the line, or his contract holdout ahead of the 2024 season, Aiyuk has managed to draw criticism throughout his NFL career.

And now, it’s been reported that Aiyuk’s tenure with the 49ers is over, as general manager John Lynch officially confirmed that the receiver has “played his last snap with the Niners.” While he’s still under contract with the 49ers, San Francisco is expected to trade Aiyuk ahead of the 2026 season. And the way things are shaping up, Aiyuk has seemingly made it clear where he wants to play in 2026.

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Brandon Aiyuk dropped a major hint about his new team

As the calendar has flipped to June, the 49ers can now trade Brandon Aiyuk by splitting his dead money across the next two seasons. Additionally, General Manager John Lynch has previously made it clear that they’re open to trading the 28-year-old wide receiver.

“We’re available,” Lynch said. “Give us a call. I think it’s the prudent thing to do. He’s an extremely talented player. He’s been an extremely effective player in our league. The situation didn’t work itself out here. That’s not to say it can’t be rekindled somewhere else. And we’d be happy to do something with anyone if the opportunity presented itself.”

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However, considering Aiyuk’s gruesome injury and his four-year, $120 million contract extension that he signed in 2024, finding a trade partner is going to be difficult for the 49ers. This is exactly why San Francisco can release the wide receiver ahead of the 2026 season. If that happens, Aiyuk seems to know where he wants to play next.

Per the Washington Commanders‘ reporter, John Keim at ESPN, Washington has been paying close attention to Aiyuk’s situation, but doesn’t want to give up any draft picks in exchange for him. Besides, Aiyuk has also hinted at his desire to play for the Commanders. Recently, the receiver unfollowed everyone on his Instagram, leaving just three major accounts: His wife, the Commanders’ official account, and quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Aiyuk and Daniels were teammates during their collegiate days at ASU. Whether they reunite in the NFL would be the next big headline in the coming weeks.