NFL Quietly Takes Action on 49ers’ Schedule After Nick Bosa’s Mom Calls Roger Goodell the “Most Horrible Human Ever”

The NFL markets its international games as a push for global reach, and that part tracks. What they’re not meant to be is a full-fledged world tour for any one team. Yet in 2026, that’s essentially what the San Francisco 49ers are facing. With nine road games, including two international trips, the travel load is real. Still, general manager John Lynch believes the league will balance things out by easing the schedule later in the season.

“We’ve talked with the league and the league has assured us they’ll give us some grace on the back end of things that we’re not going to get into, but in terms of scheduling to help ease the burden,” Lynch said per reports.

The concern isn’t happening in a vacuum. Under Kyle Shanahan, the Niners have already battled recurring injury waves. Add in ongoing infrastructure complications at Levi’s Stadium, including an electrical substation issue, and the optics shift.

Layering a record-level travel schedule on top of that doesn’t feel routine. It feels excessive. Seven standard road games plus two overseas trips will naturally raise eyebrows.

One of those international stops is expected to be historic: Melbourne, Australia, for the country’s first NFL regular-season game. While it’s still unclear whether it’ll headline Week 1, the Niners will face a familiar opponent in the division rival. We’re talking about the Los Angeles Rams.

However, that won’t be the end of the travel. The Niners are also slated to play in Mexico City in December. NFL Mexico director General Arturo Olivé underscored the significance of that return.

“We are delighted to bring regular‑season NFL games back to Mexico City beginning in 2026, reaffirming our deep and long‑standing connection with fans across the country,” Olivé said. “Estadio Banorte has hosted some incredibly memorable moments in our international history, and returning here underscores our commitment to growing the sport at every level in the market.”

Two international games alone represent a serious logistical strain. Add seven additional road contests, and the 2026 schedule becomes uniquely demanding. That’s why the rollout has drawn notable criticism from fans.

Lynch may trust the league’s promise of late-season relief. But that hasn’t stopped outside voices, including Nick Bosa’s mother, from taking a pointed shot at Roger Goodell over the travel-heavy slate.

Nick Bosa’s mom took a dig at Roger Goodell

The 49ers may reset the record books when it comes to total travel in a single NFL season. And it’s not just by league standards. Their mileage would outpace most college football programs, too. That’s why Nick Bosa’s mother, Cheryl Bosa, took to social media with a blunt message aimed at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“Roger Goodell is the Devil! Most Horrible Human Ever,” she wrote in her Instagram story, while sharing a reel that dissected San Fran’s historic travel burden.”

Her frustration has context. Reports indicate the Niners are projected to travel roughly 38,000 miles in 2026, about 1,000 more than the Los Angeles Chargers logged in 2025.

For comparison, even the University of Hawaii, long synonymous with extreme travel in college football, covered 29,618 miles in 2025.

The Australia trip alone accounts for 15,738 round-trip miles. Additionally, Mexico’s 3,854 miles, plus cross-country games in Atlanta and New York, and the total clears 38,000, setting a new NFL benchmark.

All in all, if the league doesn’t ease the back half of the schedule, the mileage could become a real issue for Bosa and company. Lynch says conversations are ongoing. But the official schedule will tell the rest of the story.