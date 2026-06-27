“Temperament of a F Toddler”: Brandon Aiyuk Unloads on Kyle Shanahan in Explosive 49ers Rant

Brandon Aiyuk has returned with his latest dig at the San Francisco 49ers. This time, the wide receiver has aimed at both general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan. In his latest YouTube video, Aiyuk said he is expecting Lynch to show up at his house uninvited, which he’s totally against. However, the receiver also warned the general manager not to come, while taking a dig at coach Shanahan.

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“If you’re on your way home, just probably spin the block a few times because I don’t know what bro on,” Aiyuk said, addressing Lynch. “F—ing weird. The same general manager that tried to run me down and come apologize for his head coach because his head coach got the temperament of a f—ing toddler, and was speaking out the side of his f—ing mouth to me.”

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It’s not the first time Aiyuk has criticized the 49ers and probably not the last. But it’s surely the first time the receiver has attacked Lynch and Shanahan. This is the latest rant in Aiyuk’s series of social media posts, which started after his fallout with the franchise.

It all started after he went down with a season-ending knee injury during the 2024 season. Since then, the Niners have placed Aiyuk on the reserve/left squad list, as he stopped showing up during the 2025 season. A few weeks later, they also voided his $27 million guaranteed in his contract for 2026 after Aiyuk failed to participate in meetings and team activities.

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Eventually, the receiver left the building late in the season. And since then, he has yet to have a conversation with John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan. The only conversation he’s having with the 49ers is via his cryptic social media posts. In one of his posts, he called out his team and labeled them “stupid” and “dumb” for paying him so much money.

Imago Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) is introduced to the crowd before the game against the New York Jets at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Brandon Aiyuk’s actions confirm that he doesn’t want to play for the 49ers anymore. Instead, he has expressed his intention to play for the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2026 season. Just a few days back, he hyped up Washington by chanting “Go Commanders!” in a social media post. And most recently, he confirmed that if the 49ers released him now, he would sign with the Commanders the next moment.

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“Tell them boys cut me today and I’ll sign with the Commanders tomorrow,” he said on Wednesday.

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At the same time, however, the situation has become tough for the receiver. For starters, the Niners have shown no urgency to release Aiyuk. The Commanders, meanwhile, haven’t commented on whether they’re interested in acquiring the receiver. And on top of that, Aiyuk’s social media rants have sparked a debate about whether any team would like to make a move for him, considering his recent behavior.

That means, with training camp approaching, Aiyuk still doesn’t know where he’ll ultimately play in the 2026 season, or whether he’ll even take the field at all this year.