Aaron Rodgers Already Gives Up on Steelers Role as QB Announces Retirement

Rookie quarterback Will Howard didn’t expect his first week in Pittsburgh to feel like grad school, but with Aaron Rodgers leading the room, that’s exactly what it’s been. “He’s been so awesome to me so far,” Howard said, still wide-eyed from their early exchange. “Holy s—, man. Aaron Rodgers is asking me questions… and I’m answering them.” Every pointer, every footwork tip, every subtle film-room adjustment—it’s been “invaluable.” For Howard, it’s more than mentorship. It’s a masterclass.

That teaching presence isn’t by accident. From the moment Rodgers slid into his seat next to the rookie in the Steelers’ meeting room, it was clear he wasn’t just here to play—he was here to teach. Having guided talents like Jordan Love in Green Bay and even offering counsel to Zach Wilson, Rodgers came into Pittsburgh ready to do the same. Which is precisely why he took a step back from his usual role as a quarterback.

On Tuesday, Rodgers stopped by The Pat McAfee Show, where he talked about his new role in Pittsburgh besides throwing dimes in the 2025 season. And he laid it out all plainly and simply: I’m not here to slow things down, I’m here to help young quarterbacks. “Even though I come in with that past and that background, I think it’s important to come in with humility,” Rodgers said.

“So, that’s what I’ve been trying to do with the guys. And in the quarterback meetings, and I told Tom Arth, quarterback coach, ‘I’m not going to speak up. I’m not going to slow things down. I’m going to study back at the hotel room and ask you questions on the side. I’m not going to interrupt the room.'” Rodgers said after he recently signed a one-year deal with the Steelers.

And the way things are shaping up, it’s safe to say that it’s going to be his last year in the NFL. And for this very reason, the 41-year-old quarterback wants to take the role of mentor rather than being vocal in the quarterback meetings.

