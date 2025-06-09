Aaron Rodgers Is Already Messing With Everybody Including Steelers Even Before Training Camp

Everyone knew it was coming—Aaron Rodgers signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers felt inevitable. And when the confirmation post finally dropped? A one-year deal with decent money. Definitely Super Bowl hopes. But let’s set aside the contract numbers for a moment. Rather than zooming in on his signature, people were taking a good look at his left hand. That sleek little black ring made its cameo again, and suddenly it wasn’t ‘Rodgers to Pittsburgh’ trending. It was ‘Wait… did Aaron Rodgers get married?’

Naturally, the internet lost its mind. Rodgers didn’t confirm a marriage or explain what the ring means, and hasn’t provided any further details, leaving everyone guessing. But people are already taking their guesses. Some think that Rodgers is married, given that the man admitted a lot is happening in his personal life, while others believe that he’s just messing around.

But the big question: is he really messing it around, or has he really gotten engaged? Or married? See, after signing a deal, the Steelers shared a picture of Rodgers on their social media handles. And the fans spotted his left hand, which, surprisingly, isn’t his throwing arm. Everyone could see that sleek little black ring. To spice things up, the 41-year-old QB was wearing it on his ring finger.

Fans and the analysts alike lit up. Many believe that Rodgers has gotten married, given that the Steelers QB made it clear on The Pat McAfee Show in December last year that he’s dating a woman named Brittani, a low-profile partner who doesn’t use social media and avoids the spotlight.

Fast forward to April 2025, he described his relationship with Brittani as “serious,” hinting she’s a key part of his personal life. And now that he’s been spotted with a ring on his finger, it all makes sense. But not for everyone. In fact, ESPN’s Evan Cohen recently sat down with Chris Canty and Michelle Smallmon on UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio, where the crew talked about Rodgers’ signing with Mike Tomlin and Co. and the infamous ring that was spotted in his left hand when the Steelers dropped the big signing news on their Instagram.

Initially, the crew speculated if Rodgers was actually married or if he was just wearing an Oura Ring in his left hand. But Cohen came up with a conclusion. “It’s Aaron Rodgers just screwing with everybody to get exactly this,” Cohen said. “Us talking about whether or not he’s wearing an Oura ring on a wrong finger.” Does everybody include the Steelers?

Well, we’ve no clue if Rodgers was actually messing with the Steelers Nation or the head coach, or maybe with his new team, but if he was, then it’s no wonder the four-time MVP has totally nailed it.

And it was the second appearance of his ring. Last month, the 41-year-old quarterback made an appearance at the exclusive Kentucky Derby-eve gala. And yes, it wasn’t the athletes or the celebrities who grabbed much of the spotlight. In fact, it was Rodgers’ left hand and the ring on his left hand. Just like that, the social media lit up, speculating if the Steelers quarterback has secretly gotten married. But he kept it a mystery. Married? Engaged? No one knows.

Even AJ Hawk, who spent nearly a decade with Rodgers and was also available at the gala with him, had no clue. “No update from the situation,” Hawk said on The Pat McAfee Show. And the plot thickened from here. McAfee humorously asked if the gala was a wedding reception. And Hawk made it clear, “It was not a wedding party from what we knew.”

“To tell you the truth, I don’t know if I have any answers on that situation… He’s very private and mysterious when it comes to things like that, and this is definitely one of those, for sure.” Long story short: whether Aaron Rodgers is messing around or not, it’s long-debated. But one thing’s for sure: the 41-year-old quarterback is definitely gearing up for next week’s camp.

Aaron Rodgers with the Steelers is officially official

It took time, but Aaron Rodgers is now in Pittsburgh. Almost three months after the free agency kicked off and his visit to the Steelers’ facility, the 41-year-old QB decided to sign a deal with Mike Tomlin and Co. Reported last week, the QB was expected to fly to Pittsburgh to sign a deal on Friday. The Steelers shared a picture of Rodgers signing a deal on their social media. “Officially official,” they wrote.

The four-time MVP signed a one-year, $13.6 million contract with the Steelers, which included $10 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $19.5 million with incentives. And now? Well, Rodgers will take the field with his new teammates when Tomlin kicks off the Steelers’ three-day mandatory mini-camp this week.

Rodgers had a good bit of catching to do entering the mini-camp. He reportedly threw passes to the Steelers’ new wide receiver 1, DK Metcalf, earlier, but given that Arthur Smith’s offense is somewhat different than what Rodgers is used to, the man has a lot to do ahead of the 2025 season. The team has reported that Rodgers will speak to the media following the first practice session of the mandatory mini-camp.

The QB is entering the 2025 season with the Steelers after a couple of underwhelming seasons in New York. The Steelers have been struggling to find a long-time quarterback for years now, and Aaron Rodgers will be the sixth quarterback to play for them after Big Ben’s retirement. How will his stint turn out? We’ll see.