Aidan Hutchinson Shares How Lions Handled Ben Johnson & Aaron Glenn’s Exit, Announces Injury Update

Aidan Hutchinson had spent his entire NFL career under Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson since 2022. Perhaps that’s why his comments around their departure were striking as ever: “I tell this to everyone… I don’t care who they bring in to coach us. Obviously, keeping Dan (Campbell) there is what we all want, but coordinators, position coaches, it doesn’t matter.” But, the same calmness was echoed by Dan Campbell in Detroit’s spring meeting, too.

Lions were already facing criticism, but Campbell had no serious concerns. “I’m not worried about we lost two coordinators,” Campbell said. At that point, the Lions had already filled both coordinator roles. On January 31, linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard was promoted to defensive coordinator, replacing Glenn just weeks after he accepted the Jets job. The offensive side followed suit with John Morton, who had served as passing game coordinator under Johnson, moving up to OC after Johnson joined the Bears. Head coach Dan Campbell, when asked about the dual exits during spring camp in May, said, “This is the best time to do that,” and added that while there would be adjustments, the staff had already begun syncing under the new structure.

For Campbell, the emphasis was on internal continuity. But for Hutchinson, the reassurance doesn’t come from play-callers. When asked how the team was navigating this transition, his explanation laid out what—beyond coaching—he believes is holding Detroit together.

Well, the Lions’ fourth-year edge-rusher feels that the team still has its key pieces on both sides of the ball, and that’s all that really matters. “Yeah, I mean, you know, AG (Aaron Glenn) and Ben (Johnson), they did a great job, and they were really amazing for us these past few years,” Hutchinson said when asked why the Lions are feeling good without both their coordinators.

He went on and explained, “But at the end of the day, you know, the majority of our team is still intact for all the kind of cornerstone pieces. And ultimately, that’s the most important part. As long as you’re keeping your key pieces on both sides of the ball, that’s really all that matters.” After Frank Ragnow, who is known to be one of the NFL’s best, toughest, and smartest centers, hung up his cleats just weeks ago, skepticism started swirling around the Lions’ core.

Losing both coordinators was already a blow, and Ragnow’s retirement only fueled questions about whether Detroit’s foundation was beginning to crack. But Aidan Hutchinson shrugged it off, claiming that the Lions still have the majority of the team intact. Understandable. Both All‑Pro right tackle Penei Sewell and wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown signed their respective contract extensions last year, and both of them are locked in under a four-year deal.

“Defensively, we have plenty (of talent) in there,” Campbell said. “We have cover guys, we have guys that can push to the quarterback. We’ve got LB’s that can cover and rush and attack the run. We have safeties that are ballhawks and can play in the box. We have safeties that can play man-to-man on receivers in the slot or outside. We have some weapons. I feel great about it.”

Taken all together, even though the Lions are without Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, they are banking on system continuity to outweigh staff turnover. Still, not everything carried over cleanly from 2024—injuries disrupted the Lions late last season, and Hutchinson’s own status was among the most closely watched. And Aidan Hutchinson just shared an update on his injury.

Aidan Hutchinson feels optimistic about his fourth year

A second-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Aidan Hutchinson has been nothing short of outstanding during his time in Detroit. He racked up 55 tackles and 9.5 sacks as a rookie, then followed it up with 51 tackles and an impressive 11.5 sacks in his second season. As expected, Hutchinson had a fancy start in year three, leading the league with 7.5 sacks and 19 total tackles in five games. But a fractured tibia and fibula interrupted his 2024 season. And just like that, his third year in Detroit was over.

Fast forward to now, and he was asked how close he is in his recovery in terms of ramping up for training camp and the start of the season. His response? Well, the fourth-year DE believes that he’s exactly where he needs to be. “Yeah, you know, I’m exactly where I need to be, and every year I’ve been able to improve on my own physical attributes as long as the or along with the mental ones,” he said on NFL on CBS on Monday.

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 24: Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson 97 is introduced during pregame festivities prior to the Detroit Lions versus the Atlanta Falcons game on Sunday September 24, 2023 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

“So, I feel like every year I take a step, and despite having that rehab this off-season, I feel like I’m in the perfect spot and exactly where I need to be going into year four.” A couple of months ago, rumors were circulating that Hutchinson was fully recovered ahead of the 2025 season. He later confirmed that he’s been given the green light to play his fourth season. “I’m fully cleared,” he said.

“Yeah, it’s great. I got cleared a while back, and I’m rolling with the boys now. It feels like I’m back to being myself again. I’m really looking forward to the season.” All in all, the Lions will have everyone’s eye entering the 2025 season. They’re coming with new coordinators, and they’re coming after having an injury-marked season.