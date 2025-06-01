Arizona Receives Big Plea From Brock Purdy’s Family as 49ers QB’s Father Fights to Keep 28-YO Business Alive

Back in the ’90s, before Brock Purdy was even a thought, Shawn and Carrie Purdy were already fixtures at the Mesa Marketplace Swap Meet. They set up their Fantastic Spa Outlet booth along the bustling B-Aisle, selling hot tubs with a side of friendly banter. Regulars remember little Brock toddling around, charming vendors and customers alike. And let’s face it—to them, he wasn’t a future NFL QB. Nope. He was just Shawn and Carrie’s middle child, always ready with a smile and a story.

Fast forward a couple of decades, and while Brock is out there, calling the plays for the 49ers, he hasn’t changed a bit for Mesa Market vendors. “He always just seemed like a regular, ordinary kid,” recalled David Hirmandi (Brock’s Uncle Dave), a neighboring vendor. The kicker? Well, even though Brock’s fame has grown and he’s now leading the 49ers offense, Shawn and Carrie are still grounded.

They would occasionally close their booth to catch his games, leaving a sign, “Sorry, went home to watch football game.” Just like that. But now that the NFL offseason is at its peak, Brock has just inked a massive contract extension, and the 2025 season is still months ahead, the Niners QB’s dad is asking folks in Arizona to keep his business afloat. Yup, you read that right.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On Sunday, Shawn penned down a note on the Instagram page of Fantastic Spa and asked people to come visit their spa at the Mesa Marketplace. “Hi everyone we are Shawn and Carrie Purdy & we are long-time business owners in the spa industry here in Arizona,” Purdy’s dad wrote. “Please come see us out at the Mesa Market Place where we have been for 28 years! We give a Purdy easy spa buying experience that you will enjoy for a lifetime.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Purdy’s (@fantasticspas) Expand Post

Shawn, who was a Minor League Baseball player for eight seasons, and Carrie, who worked at Wet Edge, a company known for its pool finishes, established their spa business over a couple of decades. What do they offer, you ask? Well, Shawn and Carrie’s Fantastic Spa Outlet offers a variety of eco spa models.

We’re talking about a compact two-person spa with lounge or bucket seating options, three-person spas featuring deep bucket seats and lounges, and four-person spas with variable-height bucket seating. Purdy’s opens every day from 10 am to 5 pm. And as Shawn Purdy says that “We give a Purdy easy spa buying experience that you will enjoy for a lifetime,” safe to say, you can surely give it a thought.

But amidst the decades-long business of the Purdy’s, the family recently celebrated Brock’s massive contract extension. And get this, we just found out about the time when the Niners QB was ready to leave football.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When Shawn Purdy saved Brock Purdy’s football career

This offseason has been different for Brock Purdy. Entering the contract year, the quarterback was expecting a contract extension. And not any extension. We’re talking about an over $50M per year deal, which the Niners eventually offered when they signed Purdy with a gigantic $265M contract extension. Right after that went down, Brock, along with his wife, Jenna, went back to Arizona to celebrate with their family. But amidst all the celebrations, Purdy recalled the time when he almost gave up on football.

During an interview with the Niners reporter Lindsey Pallares, Purdy recalled the time with his dad, recalling, “playing catch with us in the living room and breaking some of my mom’s flower vases and stuff around the house – he was the dad that loved to see us compete and have fun and love what we do…” Then he dropped the bombshell while remembering a particular East-West Shrine game when he was ready to call it a career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Purdy went on, “he (Shawn Purdy) and I were in the hotel room after the East-West Shrine game. I was just sitting there like ‘Dad, I don’t know… if football is going to be a thing or not.'” But his dad wasn’t taking it lightly. He straight-up told his son to stick with football. He said, “dude just keep sticking it out, be where your feet are at and take it one day at a time and see where God takes you…” The result?

Brock Purdy listened, and the rest is history. Sure, his last season was something he might want to hit the reset button on, but let’s be real—there’s still too much football left in the QB. After all, the guy’s now sticking in San Francisco for the next five years.