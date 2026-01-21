Ben Johnson Sends Strong Message on Caleb Williams’ Future After Playoff Loss

Following what went down as a turbulent rookie season for Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears fans had plenty to be encouraged by after the second-year quarterback led the team to an 11–6 regular-season record, engineered a historic Wild Card comeback, and reached the Divisional Round in Ben Johnson’s first year as head coach. And as that run unfolded, Johnson made his stance clear on Williams’ performance and what he believes lies ahead for his future.

“My main message to him was he needs to get out of football a little bit,” Johnson said of Williams. “He’s done a phenomenal job in terms of staying focused all year long. He put in a lot of time, a lot of effort. I thought he grew up as a professional. I thought his communication to the coaching staff grew. I thought his communication to his teammates grew. But we will certainly have a number of points of emphasis that he can dive into when he comes back this springtime.”

