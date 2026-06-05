“Taking a Shot”: Caleb Williams Breaks Silence on Drake Rocking Packers Jacket

Caleb Williams’ impressive performance last season with an 11-6 record, including a single-season franchise record with 3,942 passing yards for the Chicago Bears, was rewarded by the fans, who gave him the nickname “Iceman.” But that nickname wasn’t exactly expected to invite a shot from Canadian rapper Drake, who recently released three new albums, including one titled “ICEMAN.”

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Still, that’s exactly what went down when Drake seemingly took a shot at the Bears’ third-year quarterback by donning Green Bay Packers gear, representing Chicago’s biggest rivals in the NFC. However, Williams has now addressed the situation and acknowledged the misunderstanding and the eventual realization behind the rapper’s recent gesture

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“At first, I thought he was taking a shot at me at first, honestly, and then after that, we figured out that it wasn’t about us or anything else. It was connected to somebody else, so all love, all love,” said Williams.

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Drake recently released three surprise albums: “ICEMAN,” “HABIBTI,” and “Maid of Honor.” However, when he shared some of his pictures in Packers gear in front of blocks of ice in downtown Toronto, many believed he was taking a shot at Williams, given that the quarterback is nicknamed “Iceman” for his calm demeanor in high-pressure moments during the 2025 season.

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Drake was seen wearing the Packers jersey roughly six weeks ago, ahead of the release date of his album Iceman. The pictures were shared on Drake’s account with the caption, “Release Date Inside. 81 BOND STREET DOWNTOWN TORONTO.”

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Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers official IG handle also posted pictures of the Canadian rapper and singer in their jersey, with the caption, ” Hi @champagnepapi”

The speculation surfaced just a couple of months after Williams reportedly applied for multiple trademark protections for the term “Iceman.” According to U.S. Patent and Trademark Office records, Williams had officially submitted four filings on March 16, 2026.

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Attorney Josh Gerben further reported that the first two applications seek protection for the “Iceman” nickname. It’ll cover both the term itself and a new logo. The remaining two filings are aimed at protecting a silhouette of Williams in mid-throw. It’s inspired by a pivotal fourth-and-8 play during the NFC Wild Card round against the Packers.

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the quarterback intends to use the term for eyewear, sunglasses, downloadable posters, computer software featuring digital trading cards, multiple kinds of bags, water, sports, and plastic bottles, mugs, clothing apparel, athletic and sports equipment, and more.

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And while his decision to trademark his nickname has gained the spotlight, Williams is clearly expanding his business empire with multiple trademark applications already filed in his name. However, the quarterback will still have to wait for a few months to secure the rights for the term.

What’s next for Caleb Williams and his trademark?

Earlier, NFL players rarely filed trademarks during their player careers. But that’s not the case with today’s athletes. Players like Caleb Williams are aware of taking ownership of their intellectual properties while playing in the NFL. Even so, while it’s true that Williams filed four trademarks in March 2026, he’ll have to wait for a few months before eventually securing the rights.

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Once an athlete submits a trademark application, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office generally spends six to seven months reviewing it.

During that stage, an examiner evaluates whether the proposed marks satisfy the legal requirements needed for registration. If the applications clear that hurdle, they are then published for a 30-day window, allowing outside parties to challenge the filings.

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If no objections are raised, the athlete must then show that the trademarks are actually being used commercially in connection with the products and services listed in the applications before the marks can officially be registered.

That said, the entire process usually spans between 14 and 18 months. That’s why Williams is expected to wait roughly a year before officially securing the trademark rights to the “Iceman” name.