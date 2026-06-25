USPTO Shuts Down Caleb Williams’ Bid for “Iceman” Trademark Due to Conflict With Multi-Million Dollar Footwear Company

The term “Iceman” has become a point of contention among athletes. It is currently associated with UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, while NBA Hall of Famer George Gervin also has a trademark application for the nickname under review. At the same time, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is also seeking to trademark “Iceman,” a nod to his calm demeanor in high-pressure situations on the field.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has denied the quarterback’s application. But it’s worth noting that the refusal was neither due to Liddell’s trademark nor Gervin’s application. In fact, the USPTO refused Williams’ application, finding a similarity and a “likelihood of confusion” with an existing trademark filed in 1988 by the footwear company LaCrosse for insulated boots.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These marks are identical in appearance, sound, and meaning,” the refusal letter read. “…Additionally, because they are identical, these marks are likely to engender the same connotation and overall commercial impression when considered in connection with the applicant’s and registrant’s respective goods and/or services.”

The quarterback had applied for the trademark in multiple categories, including clothing, footwear, athletic bags, water bottles, sporting goods, etc. LaCrosse, meanwhile, owns the trademark “Iceman” for one of its boots and its boot liners. This is exactly why Williams’ application has been shut down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trademark Attorney Josh Gerben added another layer to it, explaining, “they make the connection between the other goods in Caleb’s application, saying that even though these are just insulated boots and Caleb is claiming shirts and hats and pants and all these other things, that those are related goods.”

While Williams’ application has been rejected, Gerben is optimistic that the initial refusal doesn’t mean the quarterback’s pursuit is over. In fact, the Bears QB can still appeal to have the USPTO reverse its decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to throw a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Reportedly, about 64% of trademark applications are turned down, and Williams still holds a chance to turn around his case for good. Per Gerben, the USPTO could have denied Williams’ trademark for footwear and clothing to avoid the likelihood of confusion with LaCrosse. However, they refused every category that he had filed for. That means the quarterback can still trademark Iceman for other categories, including sunglasses, footballs, athletic bags, and digital trading cards.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The registration that they’re citing here is for obviously a very limited product line. Literally insulated boots,” Gerben added. “Look, it might be harder for him to get Iceman registered for a brand of clothing items because of that, but there’s other things in his application that he could possibly still wind up with a registration here.”

That said, while Caleb Williams’ trademark application for “Iceman” was initially refused, his application for the Iceman logo remains under review by the USPTO. How this Iceman trademark saga ultimately ends for the Bears’ signal-caller remains to be seen.