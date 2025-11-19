Bengals Set Return Date for Joe Burrow as Zac Taylor Announces Update

When Joe Burrow suffered a turf toe injury in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, early medical evaluations suggested he’d need surgery and would miss at least three months. That timeline essentially pushed his expected return to mid-December. But things have shifted.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport now reports that Burrow could be back sooner than expected, with the Cincinnati Bengals eyeing a possible return as early as the Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. While it’s hard to say whether it’s a good idea, one thing’s certain: Burrow clearly wants To get back under the center.

“Joe Burrow this week begins another week of practice,” Rapoport said. “He is dealing with that grade three turf toe, trying to recover from it, not gonna play this week, I don’t believe, really. The target for Burrow in his mind is the Thanksgiving Day game against the Ravens, Thanksgiving night game. We’ll see if he’s able to get back there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!