How Much Is Ja’Marr Chase’s Fabletics Contract Worth? Bengals WR Ends Nike Partnership for $900M Brand

Back in September 2024, just before the Bengals kicked off their season, Nike dropped the Vapor Edge Pro 2 in the “Ja’Marr Chase” colorway. Inspired by the Louisiana native and former LSU Tigers’ love for crawfish, the cleats rocked a fiery mix of Burgundy Crush, Picante Red, and Bright Crimson, all tied together with black accents. Fast forward to now, and just ahead of the Bengals’ season opener against the Browns, Chase is making headlines again. But this time?

Well, it’s not about the shoe, the colors, or even Nike. Reports say the wideout is leaving Nike, signalling a major shift in his endorsement game. Chase has become the NFL’s first player to sign a deal with Fabletics, a global activewear and lifestyle apparel brand. As the writing is on the wall, the WR is leaving Nike to sign a deal with the apparel brand Kevin Hart invested in.

Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz broke the news on Thursday, September 4. “Bengals superstar WR Ja’Marr Chase is making a bold move—leaving Nike to sign with Fabletics, the apparel brand Kevin Hart invested in,” Schultz wrote on his social media post. He added, “One of the NFL’s biggest stars teaming up with one of entertainment’s biggest names, Chase will be the first NFL star Fabletics has ever signed.”

Well, that surely wasn’t on the Bengals’ fans’ cards ahead of the season opener, and there’s no denying that. The wideout first inked a massive four-year, $161 million ($109.8 million is guaranteed with $73.8 million fully guaranteed at signing with an average annual salary of $40.25 million per Over The Cap) contract extension earlier this year, becoming one of the highest-paid non-QB in the league.

And now he’s leaving Nike for Kevin Hart-invested Fabletics. Right after the news hit the headlines, one question naturally pops up: What are the contract terms of this new deal? Well, that’s the question on everyone’s mind. Let’s see how much Ja’Marr Chase’s new deal with Fabletics is worth.

A look at Ja’Marr Chase’s Fabletics deal

“In 2014, we had a vision to fuse fashion with activewear. Now, millions of members and 95+ stores later, here we are,” the Fabletics site reads. “Through our proprietary fabrics and an obsession with quality, we bring you the fit and feel of luxury activewear at an accessible price. Fabletics is committed to accessibility, diversity, and inclusion — from our headquarters in California, to every single brick and mortar retail store around the globe — we are an inclusive brand for everyone and every body.” And yes, with millions of members and 95+ stores later, Fabletics is now signing its first-ever NFL player.

Though neither Fabletics nor Chase has revealed the terms like signing bonus, contract duration, or compensation as of now, it’s safe to say that the deal is likely extremely lucrative. After all, Fabletics has managed to lure the Bengals’ wideout from a global leader like Nike. Plus, the timing of this deal couldn’t be more interesting. The reason?

Well, earlier this year in March, Chase fronted a Nike campaign reintroducing the classic Astrograbber turf shoe in two new colorways (green leather and black woven), blending vintage football aesthetics with modern fashion. Of course, no public record of Chase’s Nike deal available, but it’s safe to say that the fifth-year wide receiver is ending his deal with the sports brand… well, not completely.

There’s no word that Ja’Marr Chase is changing shoes in the 2025 NFL season, considering Fabletics doesn’t make football cleats. But one thing’s clear: after recording a career season (completing the receiver Triple Crown by leading the NFL with 127 receptions for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns), Chase is flipping to the Fabletics clothing apparel if not the cleats.