Is Trey Hendrickson Out for the Season? Zac Taylor Receives Unfortunate News on Bengals DE’s Injury

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson would likely miss the rest of the season after undergoing core-muscle surgery. And now, ahead of Cincinnati’s Week 15 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, the news is official.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Hendrickson had been scheduled to visit Dr. William Meyers at Philadelphia’s Vincera Institute for a potential procedure. And the analyst has now confirmed that the veteran pass rusher is out for the final four games.

For a team that already has a losing season locked in, this is the last thing the Bengals needed. Yet, here they are, closing out the stretch without one of their top veterans. The only silver lining is that Hendrickson is expected to recover in about six weeks.

The 31-year-old has been sidelined for the past five weeks due to an undisclosed issue. Back in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, Hendrickson suffered what was initially labeled a back injury and didn’t return for the second half of that loss. He then went on to miss the Bengals’ following game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Later, Hendrickson’s injury was reclassified as a hip issue on Cincinnati’s report. The 31-year-old was limited in the first two practices of the week, missed the final one, and entered the New York Jets game listed as questionable. He played, sure. But in the process, he reaggravated the injury in the first half and sat out the remainder of the 39–38 upset loss.

Since that day, Trey Hendrickson hasn’t seen the field. And now, with his season officially over, Zac Taylor’s squad will have to finish the final four games without their veteran pass rusher. If the Bengals somehow sneak into the postseason, his six-week recovery window leaves the door cracked for a return. But realistically, Cincinnati isn’t expected to be in the playoff picture by then.

Meanwhile, the Bengals aren’t just facing injury issues on the defense. The offensive side of the ball is in the mix as well.

Latest updates on Tee Higgins’ injury

While Trey Hendrickson is done for the year, the Bengals are also dealing with an injury to Tee Higgins on the offensive side. The receiver went down during Cincinnati’s Week 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills after taking a hit on his head. He briefly returned, putting up six catches on 11 targets for 92 yards and two touchdowns. But he left again after another hit.

Following a postgame evaluation, the Bengals’ medical staff, along with the NFL and NFLPA, placed him in the concussion protocol.

“Tee Higgins was evaluated twice in game and cleared to return. After the game, in discussion with club medical personnel as part of a postgame evaluation, he notified the team he was experiencing symptoms and was immediately placed in the concussion protocol,” the joint statement read, per Schefter.

It is the second time Higgins has been in the NFL’s concussion protocol in the last three weeks. Per the head coach, Higgins showed up to the facility on Monday, not feeling right, and reported the symptoms himself. With the Ravens up next, his availability for Week 15 is still uncertain. The defense has already lost a key piece. And now it feels like the offense may be heading down the same path.