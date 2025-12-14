Joe Burrow Announces if He’s Still Committed to Zac Taylor & Front Office After Bengals’ Playoffs Elimination

The Cincinnati Bengals were shut out by the Baltimore Ravens in a 24–0 loss on Sunday, a result that officially knocked them out of the playoff race. After the game, Joe Burrow stepped up to the podium and faced a pointed question about whether he still has confidence in the front office and coaching staff. Burrow didn’t hesitate.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“A lot of confidence,” he said.

And when asked why, the Bengals quarterback made it clear that his belief comes down to collective responsibility, stressing that success of failure is a team effort from top to bottom.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Because I know how hard people work at it,” he added. “We got the right people. Starts with players playing better, and today it was me.”

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!