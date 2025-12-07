Joe Burrow Breaks Silence on Tee Higgins Injury as Bengals QB Gives Up on Playoff Talks

The Cincinnati Bengals dropped another one on Sunday, falling 39-34 to the Buffalo Bills. But the score wasn’t the only storyline. Tee Higgins went down in the second half and was evaluated for a concussion before eventually returning, though he kept rotating in and out afterward.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now that the dust has settled, Joe Burrow has weighed in, offering an update on Higgins and praising the receiver’s toughness, both throughout his career and in the way he battled through this game.

“Tee’s a tough guy,” Burrow said after the game. “I think he’s gotten tougher over the years. Back in the day, he would get hit, and I’d hold my breath because he would lay there for a second, and then he’d pop back up. I think everybody remembers that. Now his pop-up game is pretty good. So that’s good to see. Doesn’t scare me quite as much. But he’s as tough as they come, and he’s going to continue to make big-time plays in big-time spots. That’s who he is.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!