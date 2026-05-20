Joe Burrow Confirms True Feelings on Dexter Lawrence, Joe Flacco Signings While Commenting on Bengals New Roster

Just a few weeks back, Dan Patrick claimed that Joe Burrow was heavily pushing for defensive reinforcements inside the Cincinnati Bengals organization. And it made sense considering Cincinnati’s defense was barely helping the team win games while the O-line was already struggling to consistently protect Burrow. Which is exactly why the Bengals eventually traded for former New York Giants nose tackle Dexter Lawrence in exchange for the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. And now, Burrow has publicly shared his thoughts on Lawrence arriving in Cincinnati.

“Bigger and stronger than everybody,” Burrow said when asked what makes Lawrence so tough to deal with. “And getting to know him, you know it means a lot to him. He wants to go out and perform well and assert his will. So when you have a guy like that, it’s gonna be exciting to watch, for me, and be a part of.”

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Lawrence arrives in Cincinnati after spending the first seven years of his NFL career with the Giants, where he developed into one of the franchise’s defensive cornerstones. Across 109 career games, including 102 starts, the veteran nose tackle recorded 341 combined tackles, 185 solo tackles, 40 tackles for loss, and one interception.

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Still, Lawrence’s relationship with New York eventually stalled because of contract-related issues, despite the fact that he still had two years remaining on his previous deal. That ultimately opened the door for Cincinnati to land him before signing the defensive tackle to a one-year, $28 million extension.

And considering the Bengals finished the 2025 season ranked 30th in total defense while allowing 28.9 points per game, it becomes pretty easy to understand why Burrow was reportedly pushing for defensive upgrades and why Cincinnati aggressively added talent on that side of the ball this offseason.

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“We got better at a lot of positions. Signed the best free agent safety,” Burrow said about the offseason additions. “Got the best D-Tackle in the league, in my opinion. You know we have a lot of depth now on the defensive line. That’s exciting… So we have everything we need in the locker room, we just gotta go make it happen.”

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After Burrow suffered a turf-toe injury during the 2025 season, Cincinnati eventually finished just 6-11 while missing the postseason once again. And according to reports, frustration surrounding the defense became a major talking point among players inside the locker room.

That is why, beyond trading for Lawrence, the Bengals also signed defensive end Boye Mafe, safety Bryan Cook, and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen during free agency before drafting edge rusher Cashius Howell in the second round and cornerback Tacario Davis in the third round of the draft.

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Still, Burrow understands that fixing the defense alone will only solve part of the problem. Cincinnati also needs reliable depth offensively, especially behind the quarterback, considering Burrow’s injury history throughout his NFL career. Which is exactly why the Bengals’ bringing back Joe Flacco on a one-year, $6 million contract carried importance for Burrow as well.

“I love being around him and watching him play. Knowing that I have someone behind me who can step in and do that job like he did last year puts the team in a great position,” Burrow said.

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When Burrow suffered the turf-toe injury during Cincinnati’s Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars and eventually missed most of the season, the Bengals lacked a legitimate veteran backup quarterback option. That is when Cincinnati moved for Flacco to stabilize the position until Burrow returned.

In Burrow’s absence, Flacco started six games and finished 1-5, but the 41-year-old still showed flashes of efficiency after throwing for 1,664 yards and 13 touchdowns. Now, with Flacco returning for another season in Cincinnati, Burrow feels more comfortable knowing a proven veteran remains behind him on the depth chart.

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And between the defensive reinforcements and Flacco’s return, Burrow clearly believes the Bengals finally have a stronger roster entering the 2026 season.

Joe Burrow believes that the Bengals now have the most talented roster

Joe Burrow understands the kind of pressure the Bengals front office has faced after the franchise missed the postseason for three straight years. But at least from Burrow’s perspective, the 2026 season feels different. And when the Bengals quarterback returned to the podium for his first press conference since the end of the 2025 season, he could not stop praising Cincinnati’s current roster.

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“This is the most talented roster that we have since I have been here,” Burrow said when asked whether the 2026 Bengals looked like a legitimate Super Bowl roster, something he already experienced back in 2021 when he led Cincinnati to the Super Bowl during just his second NFL season.

Following that Super Bowl run, where the Bengals eventually lost to the Los Angeles Rams, Burrow guided Cincinnati to another AFC Championship Game appearance the following year. Since then, however, the Bengals have missed the playoffs in three consecutive seasons.

That frustration eventually led many fans to heavily criticize Cincinnati’s front office for failing to consistently build a championship-caliber roster around Burrow. But despite all the outside criticism, the Bengals quarterback publicly defended the organization during his latest media appearance.

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Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 looks at the scorebord during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104150

“The front office has taken a lot of heat from the fans, the public, the media,” he said. “We can put all of that behind us. They went and made it happen with free agency. I thought the draft, obviously, we’ll find out. We don’t know a ton about these rookies yet, but it seems like they brought the right kind of guys in. And then obviously with Dexter (Lawrence), making a trade like that, that doesn’t happen a ton in the NFL. So it’s exciting to see.”

Last offseason, Cincinnati already committed heavily to Burrow’s top two offensive weapons after extending both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. And while Trey Hendrickson is no longer part of the roster, the Bengals still made several major additions defensively during the 2026 offseason.

Now, with Cincinnati reshaping its roster on both sides of the ball, Burrow clearly believes the Bengals finally have the talent needed to seriously compete for another championship run. Whether that optimism ultimately translates into postseason success, though, is something we will eventually find out over the course of the 2026 season.