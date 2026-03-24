Tee Higgins Shares Cryptic Message as Bengals Trade Scenario Floated for WR

Even though the Cincinnati Bengals have already locked in Tee Higgins last year on a four-year, $115 million deal through the 2028 season, the trade buzz around arguably the best WR2 in the league just refuses to go away. And right in the middle of that noise, Higgins added a little intrigue of his own.

“I’m bout to try skyline again.. see if it taste different this time,” Higgins wrote on X.

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He’s referring to Skyline Chili, a staple in Cincinnati culture. On the surface, it reads like a simple food take. But considering Higgins has been in Cincinnati for six seasons and never seemed particularly sold on it before, the timing makes it a bit more interesting. Now he’s going back to it, seeing if it hits differently.

Zoom out, and it starts to feel less about food and more about perspective. Higgins has been a core part of the Bengals’ offense throughout his time with the team. Now, with trade rumors floating around, that idea of “trying it again” can easily be read as him reassessing where things stand.

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That post came less than a couple of days after Pro Football Focus labeled Higgins as the most valuable trade asset on the Bengals’ roster. Their reasoning was straightforward:

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“While Joe Burrow may not be thrilled, the Bengals need to address their defense to better complement their top-tier offense. Higgins brings reliability and big-play ability, even with some injury concerns, and his contract structure offers cap flexibility for both sides. He has shown flashes of true No. 1 receiver ability but is arguably the league’s best No. 2, instantly elevating any passing attack.

“Moving Higgins would allow Cincinnati to reshape its receiver room while acquiring valuable draft capital or defensive help. His proven chemistry with an elite quarterback in a high-volume passing offense makes him a highly valuable trade asset.”

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From a roster-building standpoint, the logic checks out. Trading Higgins could bring in enough draft capital to address clear needs, especially on defense. But that opens up a more delicate question. How does Joe Burrow react to losing one of his most trusted targets?

For context, if Burrow ends up with a Pro Football Hall of Fame career while spending it entirely in Cincinnati, a significant portion of that story will be tied to the weapons around him. He has had one of the league’s best receiver duos for most of his career. Higgins has been a major part of that.

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Across six seasons, Higgins has complemented the Bengals receiver room, mostly behind Ja’Marr Chase as WR2, putting up 389 receptions for 5,441 yards and 45 touchdowns, including two 1,000-yard seasons. That kind of production is not easy to replace, which is exactly why this situation feels layered. A trade might make sense on paper, but it comes with real implications.

Can the Bengals consider a Tee Higgins trade?

When you move on from more players than you bring in, there comes a point where you have to fill those gaps. The Bengals are right in that spot, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

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For a broader context, the franchise did make a few additions early in free agency, bringing in defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, along with safety Bryon Cook and edge rusher Boye Mafe. So it is not like they have ignored the unit entirely.

At the same time, the outgoing list tells a bigger story. The Bengals have parted ways with multiple defensive pieces, including cornerbacks Cam Taylor-Britt and Marco Wilson, safety Geno Stone, and defensive ends Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai.

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Put that together, and the picture becomes clear. The Bengals still have work to do on defense heading into the 2026 season. That is where the Tee Higgins trade conversation starts to make more sense.

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In a what-if scenario, moving Higgins could bring in valuable draft capital, giving the Bengals flexibility to address those defensive gaps. Nothing is concrete at this point, but given the current roster balance, it is at least a path the front office could consider this offseason.