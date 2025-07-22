Trey Hendrickson Exposes Bengals in 2-Words After Ignoring Mike Brown Training Camp Demand

Trey Hendrickson’s stat sheet says elite edge rusher. His paycheck? Just another expiring deal. Now entering the final year of his contract, the Bengals are set to pay him under $16 million—a number that might’ve made sense in 2021, not after back-to-back seasons leading the defense in sacks, hits, and pressure rate. The quiet part? He’s already told them last year what he’d need to stay. They agreed. But this spring, when it was time to talk numbers, they vanished.

Entering the 2025 offseason, Hendrickson was crystal clear about one thing: he won’t play in the 2025 season with bare-minimum salary. “The offers prior to the draft did not reflect the vision we shared and were promised last offseason if I continued to play at a high level,” he said a couple of months ago. “…I have been eagerly awaiting a resolution of this situation, but that’s hard to do when there is no discussion and an evident lack of interest in reaching mutual goals.”

When the other edge rushers are stacking fortune this offseason, one would expect that Trey is next in line. But is he? Absolutely not. The NFL legend, Manti Te’o, recently sat down on Good Morning Football and revealed his conversation with Hendrickson about his contract extension. Trey’s response? “They are atrociously, atrociously low,” as per Manti Te’o. That’s not the kind of news a star edge rusher wants to hear at the pinnacle of his career.

