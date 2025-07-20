Trey Hendrickson’s Holdout Validated in Lions Legend’s Rant Against Front Office & Matthew Stafford

From 2007 to 2010, the Detroit Lions pulled off what looked like a franchise-saving trifecta. In just four drafts, they snagged Calvin Johnson, Matthew Stafford, and Ndamukong Suh—three top-shelf first-rounders who didn’t just live up to the hype, they defined the franchise. Megatron became unstoppable, Stafford broke records, and Suh wrecked offensive lines for fun. They were the future—or so it seemed. When the time came to pay up?

The money talked—but only to two of them. Johnson got a jaw-dropping eight-year, $132 million extension in 2012. Stafford followed with $135 million over five years in 2015. But Suh? When he hit the market, Detroit’s wallet suddenly came up light. The Lions—after drafting a generational defensive tackle—let him walk, not because they didn’t love him… but because they flat-out couldn’t afford him. Three icons, two mega deals, and one massive “what-if.”

Fast forward to now, and after a couple of seasons out of football, Suh announced his retirement from the NFL on July 12. But as he said goodbye to pro football, he shared his thoughts on the league. On Thursday, for former Lions’ DT expressed that he should have been paid more than Stafford, citing that he was the next first-round pick after Stafford. “Detroit really gave me the short end of the stick,” Suh stated in a video posted on his Instagram.

“I should have been paid more than Matthew Stafford, because I was the next first-round pick for them coming out in the draft. I felt like I was going to be a cornerstone for them, but they didn’t value me enough to say ‘Hey, you’re not going to be paid more than our quarterback.’ What I said was, ‘I am going to prove you guys wrong, I, at the end of the day, deserve to be one of the cornerstones.'”

Stafford and Johnson snagged their well-deserved deals. Meanwhile, the defensive tackle packed his bags and left for Miami. In Miami, Suh inked a six-year, $114 million deal, worth $19 million per season. It was still less than Stafford, no argument there. But the Dolphins‘ deal made Suh the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. On paper, the Lions appeared to have made the right decision. Why?

Well, after leaving the Motor City, Suh just earned one Pro Bowl nod and was released after just three years with the Dolphins, and went on to play five more seasons with three different teams. And now, with years of trenches, tackles, and tough lessons behind him, Ndamukong Suh is looking back with clarity—and a little fire. His message to today’s elite players? Don’t undersell yourself. When it’s time to cash in, really cash in.

“So yeah… I believed I should’ve been paid like him (Stafford),” Suh ranted, “ because impact isn’t just about stats, it’s about presence, influence, folks wanting to play with you and for you! Lesson…If you’re carrying the load, on the field or in business, don’t be afraid to ask for what you’re worth. Because being valuable and being valued are two different things!!!!” The sentiment echoes with none other than the Bengals‘ defensive end, Trey Hendrickson.

Hendrickson is seeking a new contract extension. He’s amidst a contract holdout with the Beganls. But most importantly, the 30-year-old DE knows his value, his worth, and how much he should get paid.

Trey Hendrickson’s contract holdout still persists

The contract dispute between the Bengals and Trey Hendrickson maintains the status quo. The 30-year-old DE is entering the final year of his contract under a modest $16M salary in 2025. And it’s no secret that he’s awaiting a new deal. The market continues to fluctuate, but Trey’s contract dispute remains unresolved. The salary cap experts have suggested the worth of his new deal. Leading the chorus was Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac. He projected Hendrickson’s contract extension to be a three-year, $115.5 million deal ($100M in guarantees).

But the question emerges: are the Bengals ready to pay Hendrickson that much? Earlier this offseason, the Bengals’ executive vice president Katie Blackburn stated, “I think he [Hendrickson] should be happy at certain rates that maybe he doesn’t think he’d be happy at. I think some of it is on him to be happy at some point, and if he’s not, you know, that’s what holds it up sometimes. So, you know, it takes him to say yes to something, and also, we have all the respect in the world for him.”

In response, Hendrickson protested, expressing his disappointment with the front office and Blackburn. “That was a little disappointing, because communication has been poor over the last couple months,” he said on The Pat McAfee Show in April. “…They have not communicated with my agent directly. It’s been something that’s been a little bit frustrating.” The edge rusher market has been anything but still this offseason. It’s shuffled, reshuffled, and spun like a turntable at a DJ booth.

First Maxx Crosby, then Myles Garrett, and now TJ Watt is the highest-paid edge rusher in the league. Trey Hendrickson? Well, as the Lions’ legend urged the elite players, don’t be afraid to ask for what you’re worth; it’s safe to say that the Bengals’ DE isn’t backing out. He wants his new contract. He deserves it. And he isn’t interested in playing with just $16M in hand for the 2025 season. But are the Bengals ready to pay him? That we shall see.