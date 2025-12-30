Bills Announce Former Chiefs WR’s Return for Josh Allen Just Days After Releasing Him

Just a couple of games into the season, the Buffalo Bills moved on from receiver and return specialist Mecole Hardman Jr., a player who’s technically appeared in more Super Bowls than Josh Allen and the Bills. Fast forward to now, though, and Buffalo has reportedly brought Hardman back, signing him to the practice squad.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
Mecole Hardman brought back to #Bills practice squad
— Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) December 30, 2025
This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT