Bills Announce Historic Josh Allen News Before Bengals Game

Josh Allen just wrapped up a couple of weeks he won’t forget anytime soon. First, the Buffalo Bills quarterback returned to the University of Wyoming for a jersey retirement ceremony. Then, in a 26–7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, he set yet another NFL milestone, rushing for his 76th career touchdown and passing Cam Newton in the record books.

And the list of achievements isn’t stopping there, with even more on the line as the Bills head into their Week 14 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. On Friday, the Bills announced Allen’s achievements in his first eight seasons compared to the NFL greats who have long hung up their cleats and who are still playing.

For starters, Allen now has more total touchdowns in his first nine seasons than any quarterback ever. 291 and counting, and he’s still only in year 8. He’s already jumped past Russell Wilson (289 in nine seasons) and Peyton Manning (288 in nine), after entering 2025 with the most touchdowns by any QB through eight years in league history.

On top of that, with five regular-season games left, Allen needs just 779 total yards to set yet another record. We’re talking about the most yards by any player in his first eight seasons. He currently sits at 33,817, right behind Manning at 33,854 and Patrick Mahomes at 34,595. Expect him to take over the No. 2 spot against Cincinnati, with the top spot well within reach down the stretch.

And there’s more. One passing touchdown in the next game (or two) would make Allen the first player in NFL history to log three seasons with 20+ passing TDs and 10+ rushing TDs. Add one more rushing TD to that mix, and he’d secure his 50th career game with both a passing and rushing touchdown, pushing an already unmatched NFL record even further.

In short, calling 2025 a historic season for Josh Allen doesn’t feel like an exaggeration at all. And if he caps it with his first Super Bowl? That would be the ultimate cherry on top. But Allen isn’t the only one in Buffalo who’s staring down at a historic season. Someone’s on the rushing attack is already having the best season of his career.

As Bills await the Bengals, James Cook III can join Josh Allen in making history

The Bengals sit at 4–8. And with Joe Burrow finally back under center, they’re still fighting for something. But the reality is simple: they pretty much have to win out to even sniff the playoffs. And that starts with finding a way to slow down Josh Allen and James Cook III. Clearly, it’s not exactly an easy assignment when Allen is in the middle of a historic season.

But Cook isn’t far behind in the spotlight, either. Per the Bills, he’s already set a career high with 1,228 rushing yards, and his 102.3 rushing yards per game ranks fourth in team history. To add a little more juice to Week 14, Cook is now just a couple of touchdowns away from tying Fred Jackson (30) for the fifth-most rushing TDs in franchise history.

Big picture? Buffalo owns the second-best rushing EPA in the NFL behind the Indianapolis Colts at +22.1. Cincinnati, meanwhile, ranks 31st in defensive rushing EPA at -0.08 per rush. If Allen and Cook both get rolling, the Bengals’ playoff push could evaporate quickly. As for Buffalo, like we’ve said all week, this already feels like a historic season for the Bills.