Bills CB Already Identifies How Shedeur Sanders Will Hurt the Defense With Clear Warning

The playoff-contending Buffalo Bills head to Cleveland in Week 16 to face the already eliminated Browns. On paper, it’s still a fascinating matchup. You’ve got former MVP Josh Allen on one side. And on the other hand, a rookie quarterback in Shedeur Sanders, making just his fifth career NFL start. Now, if there’s one thing Sean McDermott’s Bills are known for, it’s this:

They don’t usually make life easy for rookie quarterbacks. Buffalo has been elite at disguising coverages, forcing quick decisions, and capitalizing on inexperience. But even with that track record, cornerback Taron Johnson made it clear there’s one aspect of Shedeur’s game the Bills can’t afford to overlook: His mobility.

“We’re still going to watch him and see what he does well, see what he struggles with, and things like that,” Johnson said when asked about the Bills’ preparation to face Shedeur. “He’s a young guy, mobile, you know what I’m saying? Can make plays with his legs, so, got to be aware of that.”

And that’s where the matchup gets interesting.

Shedeur’s numbers through five games don’t scream “dual-threat quarterback.” As a passer, he’s been respectable: 946 yards, five touchdowns, and a 52.2 percent completion rate while operating behind a struggling Browns offense. The rushing production, though, has been modest.

He’s totaled just 74 yards on 10 carries with one rushing touchdown. Nothing explosive. Nothing game-breaking. A lot of that traces back to Cleveland’s offensive line issues, which haven’t exactly given him clean lanes to escape or create.

However, there’s a flip side, and this is why Johnson’s comment matters.

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Buffalo’s run defense hasn’t been elite in 2025. Through 15 weeks, the Bills have allowed 143.14 rushing yards per game, adding up to 2,004 total rushing yards surrendered. Film breakdowns have consistently pointed out that Buffalo has taken hits when facing mobile or dual-threat quarterbacks, especially when plays break down and contain gets loose.

Just think of the Bills’ season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Buffalo simply couldn’t keep Lamar Jackson in a box, and he made them pay with 70 rushing yards on just six carries, while also scoring a TD. Then came the very next week, when Justin Fields did something similar, ripping off 49 yards on five runs. The Bills may have come out on top in both games, but the run-defense issues were obvious, especially against the mobile QBs.

So even if Shedeur hasn’t been a consistent rushing threat this season, the concern isn’t about volume. It’s about situational damage. A third-and-long scramble. A broken play turns into a first down. One or two moments where a rookie’s legs flip the field position. That’s why, when Johnson says the Bills have to stay aware of Shedeur’s mobility, it’s not coach-speak. It’s recognition of a real vulnerability.

However, there’s one thing that still works in favor of the Bills: Shedeur is a rookie QB.

Shedeur Sanders faces Sean McDermott’s rookie QB record

Back in January, the Bills ran into rookie quarterback Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos in the wild-card round. And to Buffalo’s credit, it was never really close. The offense rolled for 31 points and 471 total yards, while the defense clamped down, holding Denver to just seven points and 224 yards. Nix was kept in check, too. The QB went 13-of-22 passing for 144 yards and a touchdown, was sacked twice, and never allowed to get comfortable.

And that game matters now.

It stands as the most recent example of McDermott’s Bills doing what they’ve consistently done against rookie quarterbacks. Fast forward to Week 16, and Buffalo is staring down another first-year signal-caller. This time, it’s fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado. Which naturally raises the question: Is Shedeur next in line?

History says it’s a tough spot to be in. Since McDermott took over in Buffalo, his teams are 12–4 against rookie quarterbacks, playoffs included. In those games, rookies have thrown just eight touchdowns compared to 17 interceptions. That track record alone makes this matchup feel daunting for Sanders and a Browns offense that’s already been searching for answers.

And the timing doesn’t help.

Shedeur is coming off the roughest outing of his young NFL career. Against the Chicago Bears in Week 15, he completed just 51.4 percent of his passes for 177 yards, tossed three interceptions, and was sacked five times. It was a long afternoon. So yes, Week 16 has all the ingredients.

Johnson is already warning about Shedeur’s legs, knowing how quickly a mobile rookie can flip a game. But when you zoom out, McDermott’s track record still tilts heavily in Buffalo’s favor. On paper, it looks like another tough test for a rookie and a very manageable one for the Bills.