Bills OC Joe Brady Makes Personal Announcement After Emerging as Candidate for Major College Football Job

The Buffalo Bills’ locker room was buzzing with excitement after their 26-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 on Sunday. And it wasn’t just because the team also snapped a couple of records along the way. For offensive coordinator Joe Brady, the night came with an extra layer of joy.

Right after the game, Brady hopped on his ‘X’ account and dropped a simple, “1-0.” But it was the hashtag that did the talking. “#GirlDad,” the OC added. Translation? Brady and his wife, Lauren, welcomed their daughter on November 30. A big win on the field, and an even bigger one off it.

Over in the locker room, meanwhile, head coach Sean McDermott was already in full victory-speech mode, giving credit where it was due. And for the head coach, two names rose to the top: quarterback Josh Allen, who broke the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns (76), and cornerback Christian Benford, who scored his first career touchdown.

“Everybody should get a game ball,” McDermott said. “Listen to me, I got two guys I want to single out right here. This man right here just broke the NFL record. The history of the NFL for quarterback rushing touchdowns…Josh Allen…Next one here, man just scored his first touchdown. First touchdown, CB, where are you?”

And just like that, McDermott handed the game balls to Allen and Benford. But the celebration still wasn’t over. Right after McDermott’s moment, Allen stepped up for one more shout-out. This time, for his offensive coordinator, and gave Joe Brady, a game ball to honor the arrival of his baby girl.

“I’m going to say something real quick,” Allen said. “Offensive coordinator Joe Brady, baby girl, today.”

The locker room erupted with enthusiasm as the players gathered to congratulate their OC. Meanwhile, under Brady’s guidance on Sunday, the Bills rushed for 249 yards, a new record for Acrisure Stadium. Now sitting at 8-4, the Bills aren’t just closing in on a playoff spot. Their OC is also emerging as a serious contender for a major college football job.

Joe Brady emerges as a contender to replace Brian Kelly

There’s been a bit of a shake-up in LSU’s coaching world lately after the program decided to move on from Brian Kelly. And now, Joe Brady’s name is suddenly back in the mix as a potential hire for LSU’s next head coach. But calling him the frontrunner would be a stretch. He’s ahead of plenty of college names, sure, but he’s still miles behind Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin.

Reports peg Kiffin at a 74% chance of landing the job, while Brady sits at just 10%. The picture is pretty clear: Brady’s success with the Bills is legit and easy to point to, but LSU doesn’t seem ready to roll the dice on an NFL play-caller. Which naturally brings us to the bigger question: How did LSU even end up in this situation in the first place?

While the reasons are plenty, the ultimate decision to fire him emerged from Kelly struggling to deliver enough success. To put that in perspective, Kelly’s three predecessors as Tigers coach: Ed Orgeron, Les Miles, and Nick Saban, all led the LSU to titles by the end of their fourth seasons on their job.

Kelly, meanwhile, did put up a 34-14 record, but the Tigers never managed to break into the College Football Playoff under him. And by late October 2025, sitting at 5-3 and trending the wrong way, LSU’s patience finally ran out. So they pulled the plug. Fast-forward to today, and suddenly Lane Kiffin and Joe Brady have become the two names everyone’s circling as LSU’s next big move.