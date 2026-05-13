Calls Mount Against Buffalo Bills as Sky-High Ticket Prices Emerge for $2.1B Stadium Debut

The NFL will officially release the full 2026 schedule on Thursday. But even before that, the league has already started revealing how the opening weeks will look for certain teams. One of the biggest reveals so far involves the Buffalo Bills, who are set to host the Detroit Lions in Week 2 for their first regular-season game at the newly built $2.1 billion New Highmark Stadium.

As historic as that moment will be for Buffalo, though, the matchup has also created a major concern around ticket pricing. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the starting ticket price for the game has already climbed to a record $663, per Vivid Seats. That means while Bills fans are excited about finally opening the New Highmark Stadium, many are also frustrated by how expensive the experience has become.

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This has quietly become an NFL tradition over the years. While it is not written anywhere in the league’s official rules, the NFL has consistently used Week 2 primetime matchups to showcase newly opened stadiums. Buffalo simply happens to be the latest addition to that trend.

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For broader context, the Las Vegas Raiders opened Allegiant Stadium in Week 2 of the 2020 season against the New Orleans Saints. Before that, the Minnesota Vikings inaugurated U.S. Bank Stadium against the Green Bay Packers during Week 2 of the 2016 season.

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Go back even further, and the San Francisco 49ers opened Levi’s Stadium against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football in Week 2 of the 2014 season. And before that, the Dallas Cowboys debuted AT&T Stadium against the New York Giants during Sunday Night Football in Week 2 of the 2009 season.

Fast forward to now, and Buffalo is preparing to join that same list. At the same time, however, the ticket pricing has quickly become a major talking point among Bills Mafia. For comparison, when the Vikings opened U.S. Bank Stadium in 2016, the average ticket price reportedly sat around $447 for the particular matchup.

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The Raiders, meanwhile, set a new benchmark in 2020 when tickets for their first game at Allegiant Stadium reportedly started around $676, which is actually higher than Buffalo’s current starting price for the Lions matchup. Lower-level seats for that Raiders opener reportedly climbed close to $1,100. For comparison, meanwhile, the cheapest ticket for a normal Raiders home game that season was around $250.

So in many ways, expensive ticket pricing has almost become part of the NFL’s unofficial tradition whenever a franchise opens a new stadium. The Bills are simply the latest team stepping into that reality. And once Schefter shared the pricing online, plenty of fans immediately started criticizing the organization over how expensive the historic opener has become.

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The high pricing for the Bills vs. Lions matchup didn’t sit well with the fans

The frustration from Bills Mafia quickly shifted beyond simple sticker shock. Many fans felt the pricing represented something bigger about the modern NFL experience and who can realistically afford to be part of it anymore. One fan wrote, “What’s the NFL going to do when the hard working blue collar people of Buffalo stop going to games because they can’t afford it? F—-ng ridiculous.”

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That sentiment kept surfacing throughout the reactions online. For a fanbase long associated with freezing weather, tailgates, and working-class culture, many believed the pricing completely contradicted what Buffalo football traditionally represented. One comment summed it up bluntly: “I guess it’s a rich only venue because that kills the s–t out of the working man.”

Others didn’t show interest in debating market value or stadium demand. They simply felt the pricing had crossed a line that made attending games unrealistic. One fan reacted, “Ridiculous. I wouldn’t spend 63 dollars.” Another added, “The NFL doesn’t want poor people at their games. Been like this for years.” The frustration clearly went beyond Buffalo alone.

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Fans were not just angry about one expensive opener. They were frustrated by what they believe the live NFL experience has slowly become over the years. As one supporter put it, “The fans are the engine that keep this whole thing running and yet they just keep getting priced out. A damn shame 😔” And in many ways, that became the biggest takeaway from the reaction itself.