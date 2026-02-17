Bills Forced to Shut Down Work at New $2.2 Billion Facility as Josh Allen Bids Goodbye to Old Highmark Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, MA – DECEMBER 14: Josh Allen 17 of the Buffalo Bills answers questions after a game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills on December 14, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 14 Bills at Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482251214193

FOXBOROUGH, MA – DECEMBER 14: Josh Allen 17 of the Buffalo Bills answers questions after a game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills on December 14, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 14 Bills at Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482251214193

After their regular-season finale against the New York Jets, the Buffalo Bills appear to have said goodbye to Highmark Stadium. The plan remains for the franchise to open the 2026 season at the New Highmark Stadium, which is projected to be ready before the 2026 season kicks off. However, construction hit another pause recently after graffiti was discovered across multiple areas of the site over the weekend.

“Over the weekend, graffiti was discovered in several secure locations in both finished and unfinished areas of the stadium project site,” Gilbane-Turner, which is working jointly as construction managers, said in a statement. “We suspended work and launched a full investigation in partnership with the trade contractors and unions to send a clear message about how seriously we take this matter.”

This isn’t the first interruption tied to site issues. In October 2024, only months after major construction began, Gilbane-Turner temporarily halted work when a hate symbol was reported. An investigation later concluded that the marking was an industry-approved knot commonly used by iron workers, and construction resumed.

Now, the project faces its second suspension, this time directly linked to confirmed graffiti, while the stadium remains under construction. The timing is notable, as the pause comes amid continued rising costs. In November 2024, reports indicated the price tag had climbed beyond $2.1 billion.

At present, the total cost is estimated at $2.2 billion. Bills’ owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, are covering more than $560 million in overruns. The taxpayers, meanwhile, are contributing a combined $850 million, $600 million from New York State and $250 million from Erie County.

It remains unclear whether this latest halt will result in any material delay or additional financial impact. What is clear is that Gilbane-Turner has initiated a formal investigation and emphasized the seriousness of the breach.

“Gilbane | Turner maintains zero tolerance for graffiti, vandalism, or defacement of property on our projects,” the statement further read. “Such actions damage property, violate the law, and undermine the respectful, professional environment we are committed to maintaining. We work diligently to create a jobsite environment that everyone can be proud of. This behavior is unacceptable and does not reflect the standards we expect on this project.”

As of now, the expectation is that the stadium will still open in time for the 2026 season. And it reinforces the likelihood that the Bills have already played their final game at the original Highmark Stadium.

Josh Allen recalls his experience at Highmark Stadium

In his eight-season career so far, Josh Allen has authored several defining moments at Highmark Stadium. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to record a passing, rushing, and receiving touchdown in a single game. He surpassed Jim Kelly for the most total touchdowns in the Bills’ franchise history. And he also threw five touchdown passes in a playoff game. The résumé inside that building speaks for itself.

Yet when asked to reflect on his time at Highmark, with the team expected to transition to a new stadium in 2026, Allen didn’t point to the records. He went back to his rookie year. Statistically, it was one of the franchise’s toughest seasons in recent memory. But context mattered. It was also the final season of Bills legend Kyle Williams.

“I think we were 5-10 at that point, but it was still a packed stadium,” Allen recalled, while reflecting on his experiences inside the building. “Because they wanted to show one, the team, but two, Kyle, who had been here for a long time and one of the Bills’ greats and to kind of send him off with as much love as they can give.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills Dec 7, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 runs with the ball in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxKoneznyx 20251207_kdn_bk3_190

Buffalo was 5-10 entering its last regular-season game in 2018. In Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins, Williams suited up for the final time in a Bills uniform. He closed a 13-year career in Buffalo with more than 600 combined tackles and 48.5 sacks. In the process, he earned six Pro Bowl selections along the way.

That perspective explains why, among all the milestones and franchise records, Allen’s rookie season remains a particularly meaningful chapter of his Highmark Stadium experience. With construction of the new stadium underway and a 2026 debut expected, the memories inside the current building carry added weight as the franchise prepares for its next phase.