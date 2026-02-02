Hailee Steinfeld Makes Super Bowl Announcement After Bills QB Josh Allen Confirms Pregnancy Plans

Essentials Inside The Story State Farm returns to Super Bowl spotlight after last year’s notable absence

Hailee Steinfeld headlines chaotic new ad with Allen timing subplot

Pregnancy news adds off-field weight to Josh Allen’s Super Bowl week

The offseason is already bringing major life changes for Bills QB Josh Allen, and now his partner, Hailee Steinfeld, has just made a Super Bowl announcement of her own. Last season, however, State Farm stepped away from the Super Bowl altogether, choosing not to advertise due to the wildfires. This year, though, the brand is back and has wasted no time making noise with a part 1 promo that aired Monday.

This time around, the commercial brings together the Buffalo Bills‘ quarterback, Josh Allen’s wife/actress Hailee Steinfeld, comedian Keegan-Michael Key, and actor Danny McBride. The spot opens with Steinfeld seeking insurance help at the fictional “Halfway There Insurance,” only to quickly realize she’s made a mistake. From there, the tone is set.

Key and McBride play a pair of wildly unhelpful agents who seem far more interested in belting out their own off-key version of Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer” than actually doing their jobs. They’re joined by Grammy-nominated girl group Katseye, turning what should be a routine insurance visit into pure chaos. Early on, Steinfeld cuts in with a pointed question.

“So you guys are just like State Farm, right?” She inquires.

The answer, of course, is a hard no. What follows is a rapid-fire montage of everything these agents don’t do. Think of dancing along to the rock anthem with Katseye’s members, Sophia, Manon, Daniela, Lara, Megan, and Yoonchae, and generally making a mess of a roadside accident scene. That’s when Steinfeld delivers the closer.

“Should have gone with State Farm,” she announces.

The ad wraps with a simple “To be continued…” tease. It sets the stage for part two, which State Farm plans to air during the first quarter of the Super Bowl on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium, when the New England Patriots face the Seattle Seahawks. Ahead of the campaign’s full rollout, Steinfeld spoke with Parade, revealing she’d been sitting on the project for months.

“State Farm has such a strong reputation for creative and culturally relevant ads, especially when it comes to big moments like this with the Super Bowl,” she said, while calling the commercial’s writing, “so quick and witty, but so smart.”

That said, even though the Bills fell short of the Super Bowl once again this season, Hailee Steinfeld is still looking ahead to her upcoming Super Bowl project. The timing has been notable, too, as it arrives alongside the recent news of the couple announcing their pregnancy. With that chapter beginning, Josh Allen hasn’t been shy about sharing his offseason plans. The quarterback now starts preparing for life off the field and the transition into fatherhood.

Josh Allen looks forward to the transition to fatherhood

Josh Allen’s been the quarterback for the Bills for almost a decade now. But this offseason looks a little different. In December 2025, Allen and Hailee Steinfeld announced they’re expecting their first child, shifting Allen’s focus beyond football as he begins preparing for fatherhood alongside another NFL offseason.

“I’ve got siblings that have kids, and I’ve got a lot of friends who have kids. I don’t know if you can plan too far in advance,” Allen said on January 29, before sharing how excited he is to become a father. “I’m very much looking forward to that with my wife. This is the most important thing I’ll ever be in my life, is being a dad. I love being a quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, but I’m looking forward to this one.”

Imago Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and fiancé, Hailee Steinfeld arrive on the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Honors red carpet leading up to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, February 9, 2025. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY WAP20250206522 BONNIExCASH

The pregnancy news first surfaced through Steinfeld’s Substack newsletter. To mark her birthday, the 29-year-old shared a personal roundup of her 29 favorite moments from the past year. Fittingly, the final entry carried the biggest reveal, a short video of Steinfeld standing in the snow, showing her baby bump, as Allen leaned in to kiss her stomach. Not long after, the couple shared the same clip in a joint post on Instagram, making the announcement official.

That said, Allen is now looking to balance the offseason training under his new head coach with a life-changing milestone ahead. But for now, one thing’s clear: the next chapter will end up being his most meaningful one yet, both on and off the field.