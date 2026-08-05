“It’s a Hard Pill to Swallow”: Josh Allen Rues Over Bills’ Constant Failures as QB Reveals What Team Must Do to Win Super Bowl

Josh Allen knows what it’s like to win a playoff game every season. At the same time, however, the Buffalo Bills quarterback also knows the frustration of repeatedly falling short of the Super Bowl after heartbreaking postseason defeats. The 2025 playoffs were no different, as the Bills suffered an overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round.

Ahead of the 2026 season, Allen was recently asked whether he still watches that game and learns from it. To his credit, the 2024 NFL MVP made it clear that he does revisit the game while also explaining what Buffalo needs to do differently to avoid those postseason disappointments and finally hoist its first Lombardi Trophy.

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“Definitely, we’ve learned from it, and we’ve been in the playoffs a lot of times in the last, you know, however many years I’ve been here now, and just continuing to find ways to learn from it and think that it’s a hard pill to swallow sometimes because we haven’t gotten it done. But you knock enough at the door, it’s going to open at some point, and that’s just what we’ve to keep doing is knocking on that door and giving ourselves chances to be in that situation again,” Allen told ESPN’s Kevin Clark.

The Bills have made it to seven straight postseasons since Allen’s rookie year, while winning at least one game in the playoffs in the last six seasons. At the same time, Allen has led Buffalo to five division titles in his first eight years and two AFC Championship rounds. However, Buffalo has fallen short of making the Super Bowl every time.

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It’s not that Josh has performed poorly in the playoffs. In fact, the quarterback has recorded 29 passing touchdowns, nine rushing touchdowns, and six interceptions in 15 postseason games. After the divisional round loss, Allen said he “let my teammates down tonight.” And looking at the game, it will be difficult to prove his statement wrong.

Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 looks on as players warm up before the AFC Divisional Round game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260117133

The Bills lost 33-30 in overtime, their third straight playoff loss decided by three points. Allen, meanwhile, was at the center of attention. The quarterback completed 25-of-39 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns. However, Allen made four out of five total turnovers.

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It started just before halftime when Allen fumbled the ball while scrambling for 12 yards. Fast forward to the third quarter, and Nik Bonitto strip-sacked Josh Allen for another turnover. In the same quarter, Allen threw his first interception of the game on a deep pass intended for Curtis Samuel. But the biggest turnover came in overtime when Allen threw his second interception of the game as the Bills were eliminated from the Super Bowl race.

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The loss ultimately led to Sean McDermott’s firing after a nine-year-long tenure. Since then, the Bills have promoted Joe Brady to the head coaching role. That said, Josh Allen and Brady are now preparing to give another push to make the Super Bowl after repeated playoff losses. Whether the QB-HC duo would be able to open the door after knocking it so many times remains to be seen.