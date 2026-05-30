“It’s Not Always Easy”: Hailee Steinfeld Opens Up About Major Life Changes After Welcoming First Child With Josh Allen

Essentials Inside The Story Steinfeld expressed pride in her personal growth and self-confidence as a new mother

The nw mom is prioritizing a gentle postpartum recovery

The couple is celebrating their first wedding anniversary, having tied the knot on May 31, 2025

Within a few hours, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld will be celebrating their first anniversary after tying the knot on May 31, 2025. But this year carries significant weight, as the couple is now embracing parenthood after welcoming their first child, a daughter, almost two months ago. But the birth of their daughter has also brought some major changes in their lives, especially in Hailee’s, who recently shared her approach to elevate her mental health.

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“Since having my daughter, I’ve become exponentially more present in small ways. For example, I used to rush through my morning walks just to get outside and check it off the list. But with her, I’m going slower, observing what’s around us, pointing out what I see. I’m saying out loud, ‘Look at the beautiful sky,’ and ‘Good morning to the birdies!'” Steinfeld shared via her newsletter, Beau Society.

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The singer/actress and the Buffalo Bills quarterback welcomed their daughter on April 2 after announcing the pregnancy in December 2025. Hailee announced the birth of her daughter’s news via her newsletter, writing, “Our baby girl has arrived!” And now, she has been reflecting on self-confidence and personal growth having entered motherhood.

“I’m proud of myself for just being able to be proud of myself. It’s not always easy. Also, my ability to do a lot of things one-handed these days impresses me.”

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Imago Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and fiancé, Hailee Steinfeld arrive on the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Honors red carpet leading up to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, February 9, 2025. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY WAP20250206522 BONNIExCASH

Soon after welcoming their daughter, Allen and Steinfeld made public appearances and also attended the wedding of Allen’s fellow NFL quarterback, Sam Darnold. At the same time, however, Hailee has also been vocal about prioritizing postpartum recovery and self-care. In a post on May 15, she credited her doula for helping her understand postpartum nutrition.

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“My amazing doula has taught me so much about postpartum nutrition. In general, she advised me to stick to warm foods during my postpartum recovery to help digestion and boost nutrient absorption, a philosophy that stems from Ayurveda,” Steinfeld wrote.

While Allen has returned to the Bills’ OTAs ahead of the 2026 season, Steinfeld’s reflections suggest how the couple is embracing parenthood and the changes in their lives simultaneously. Still, Allen has recently shared the dynamics of the couple’s relationship, while also acknowledging that one habit that annoys his wife.

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Josh Allen reveals his one habit to annoy Hailee Steinfeld

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have now been together for three years, after first starting their relationship back in 2023. But for the first time since they began dating, Allen recently revealed one habit he intentionally does to annoy his wife: barking and snapping.

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“Ooh, that she doesn’t like? Anytime she tries to, like, if I’ve got something in my beard or in my mustache and she tries to reach for it… I always, like, bark and snap,” Allen said in an interview with Trainwreck Sports, when asked about something he likes to do that is Hailee’s pet peeve.

The quarterback went on to explain that the habit comes from his father, who used to growl at him and his siblings whenever they tried to touch the whiskers on his face. Now, Allen has carried that same habit into his own marriage and jokingly uses it on his wife.