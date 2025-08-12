Josh Allen Already Has Hollywood Aspirations After Ditching Bills Game for Wife Hailee Steinfeld

Last month, when Happy Gilmore 2 hit the screen, you could feel that the NFL world was all in for Travis Kelce’s cameo. The tight end’s role as a waiter caught in a wild situation, and somehow, a restaurant dinner turned into one of the movie’s most talked-about moments. But, as much as Kelce stole the show, there’s one name in the NFL that has a special connection to Happy Gilmore—Josh Allen. The Bills‘ quarterback is an avid golfer, always seen swinging clubs off the field, and it’s widely documented.

So, when he didn’t get the call for a cameo, you could bet that it stung a little. Allen recently sat down with Bussin’ With The Boys, where he talked about a lot of things. But when asked if he got a call from the Happy Gilmore team, Allen responded honestly: “NO.” But that doesn’t mean that Allen’s Hollywood aspirations will end here. After all, he recently tied the knot with singer/actress Hailee Steinfeld.

So, when the topic came up about whether Allen had any plans to do a cameo with his wife, he shot it down at first, but with a little twist. “No, not at the moment,” he said. “I’ll never say never to that. But she’s so freaking good at what she does.” Then the conversation took a fun turn when they asked if he’d ever pitched a role to Hailee. Without missing a beat, he casually dropped, “All the time, yeah.” And the best role he has ever pitched so far?

Well, it’s kind of predictable yet heartwarming. “Being her husband,” he added. The couple got engaged in November last year, and the two tied the knot on May 31 at San Ysidro Ranch in California. Ahead of the 2025 regular season, Allen spoke about his wedding night on the first episode of the HBO sports docuseries Hard Knocks. “Yeah, that was the best night of my life, honestly…And my wife’s life, I think. That’s what she says,” he said.

But it wasn’t just Allen who had fondly spoken about the best night of his life. In fact, a few weeks back, Hailee also wrote about her wedding in her Beau Society Newsletter. “It felt like love was running through the veins of every tree at our gorgeous venue in Santa Barbara…Our family and friends coming together amplified it.”

That said, Allen is now heading towards the 2025 season after winning his first MVP, and Hailee is fresh from her Sinners‘ success. Will Allen make a cameo with her? Well, he wants to. But we’ll have to wait. But one thing’s clear: you could spot the couple spending some quality time together even if it was during the Bills’ preseason week 1.

Josh Allen took a break from the on-field action

After winning his first MVP last season, the pressure to get his hands on his first Lombardi is real for Josh Allen. And his offseason grind tracks it. However, the 29-year-old quarterback is now managing his personal and professional life simultaneously now that he has made his relationship official with Hailee. So, when the preseason opener against the New York Giants rolled around, Allen’s absence was noticeable. The reason?

Well, the head coach, Sean McDermott, allowed the quarterback to take the night off as backup quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky, Mike White, and Shane Buechele led the Bills in the preseason opener. Meanwhile, on the night of August 10, Allen was spotted having dinner with his wife, Hailee, at a restaurant in Buffalo. Yes, a day after he missed the team’s preseason opener.

“Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen were casually eating dinner downtown in Buffalo yesterday,” an ‘X’ user shared a picture of the couple. The preseason opener against the Giants marked the Bills’ final game at their current Highmark Stadium. And let’s just say, it didn’t turn out well for the Buffalo team. In Allen’s absence, the Bills suffered a tough 34-25 loss against the New York team.

Well, the final score won’t bother the Bills, if we’re being real. After all, it was more about which players impressed the coaches more to secure their spot on the 53-man roster. We’ll see how things work out as the regular season inches closer.