Josh Allen Gets Harsh Super Bowl Verdict After Sean McDermott Announces Bad News for Bills Before Playoffs

For the first time since 1998, the NFL postseason will unfold without a quarterback named Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, or Patrick Mahomes. And for the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen, that’s a pretty big shift. After all, Kansas City has been the roadblock every single time Allen and the Bills have come close, knocking them out of the Super Bowl picture four different times in the postseason.

This year, though, that familiar obstacle isn’t there. No Mahomes. No Chiefs standing in the way. Which naturally leads to the big question: Is this finally the Bills’ year? Not so fast, says Pete Prisco. He doesn’t believe Buffalo will win the Super Bowl, and according to him, there’s a very specific reason why.

“If they want to make me look good, they’ll win it,” Prisco joked when asked if the Bills can hoist the Lombardi this year. “No, look, if you’re out on the road in the playoffs, if you’re sitting at home and you lose and choke, that’s a whole different story. But you’re out on the road, and if they win, they’re going to win it by winning every game on the road. That’s hard to do. So, I’m not expecting them to win this year.”

