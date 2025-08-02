Josh Allen Gives Up Training on Friday as Bills’ Sean McDermott Loses Respect in NFL

They call it the Return of the Blue & Red, but this year it felt more like Buffalo’s version of a summer blockbuster. Nearly 40,000 fans swarmed Highmark Stadium, kids on shoulders, wings in hand, the whole thing felt more like a festival than a training camp on Friday’s (August 1) practice. The energy? Unreal. And right in the middle of it. Second-year wideout Keon Coleman turned heads after a sluggish start (two drops). Even the defenses fed off the crowd.

But the highlight of the day? Somewhere between the fireworks and the drills, one moment stole the vibe without even trying. Josh Allen showed up—suited, smiling, and doing… well, not much. The reigning MVP entered the field and entertained the crowd with his electric red helmet (featuring the charging buffalo and a white face mask) entrance. The catch? Well, Allen was available for the practice sessions for only a limited time.

The quarterback’s night at the Return of the Blue & Red was short but noticeable. He went through some individual drills, got in one 7-on-7 series, and then swapped that iconic red helmet for a Bills cap. And just like that, he was done. No 11-on-11 action, no full-team reps. Just a quick cameo, then back to the sidelines. Why?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Let’s start from the beginning. Every year, Josh Allen follows the tradition of donning an alternative helmet that contrasts in color. Last year? A helmet with a black matte fish and a red stunning buffalo. The year before? He showed up in an all-blue lid with the charging buffalo across the sides. And on and on. But this year felt different. He showed up in a red helmet and red jersey, which has a historic connection.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The Bills’ red helmet dates back to their Super Bowl years. Since then, fans have been hoping for the return of the iconic helmet, despite the team’s failure to qualify for the Super Bowl in over 20 years. The twist? Last month, the Bills announced that the team is officially bringing back the red helmet for their final regular-season game. Yep, the Bills Mafia will witness Josh Allen and Co. wearing the classics against the Jets in Week 18.

However, the Bills had an occasion, and Allen had an opportunity, which is why the quarterback gave a sneak peek at the classic red helmet on the Return of the Blue & Red practice. But for the QB, it was some sort of a precautionary measure as well. By donning the red jersey, the reigning NFL MVP confirmed that he’s off limits when it comes to facing any sort of contact on Friday’s practice. The reason?

To prevent any measure injury. Taken all together, Josh Allen participated in 7-on-7 drills, sure. But he had to give up on the remaining practices. Meanwhile, the head coach, Sean McDermott, just received some bad news.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Josh Allen’s head coach didn’t get what he deserved

They call the NFL “What have you done for me” league, and they’re right. Success is short-lived—players, coaches, and even GMs are judged almost immediately after wins or failures. Job security is fragile. After all, a good season can be forgotten fast if the next one starts slow. It’s not just slang. It’s part of the NFL culture. Just ask the Bills’ head coach, Sean McDermott.

McDermott nearly took the Bills to the Super Bowl last year. One could expect him to be in the top 5 list of the returning coaches in 2025. But when it comes to PFF’s Dalton Wasserman top 10 returning coaches in 2025 rankings, Coach McDermott isn’t even in the list. As expected, Andy Reid grabbed the top spot, which, if we’re being real, is totally understandable.

via Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 26: Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott on the sidelines in the second quarter of the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on January 26, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 26 AFC Championship – Bills at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2501261203

Besides, big names like Sean Payton, Sean McVay, and the Harbaugh brothers have also made it to the list. But McDermott? Unfortunately, no. And what’s worth mentioning is that the Browns’ head coach, Kevin Stefanski, has also been included in the list. Sure, he earned a couple of Coaches of the Year honors. But last year? A poor 4-13 record. And if we’re not wrong, he has a regular season record of 40-44.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

McDermott, on the other hand, has an 86-45 regular season record ever since he took the Bills’ helm. Playoffs? He’s 7-7 with a couple of AFC East Championship appearances. But at the end of the day, Josh Allen’s head coach failed to secure his name in the top 10 returning coaches in the 2025 list. It’s a tough pill to swallow. But it’s the cold truth.