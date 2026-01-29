Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
Home/NFL

Josh Allen Officially at Risk of Losing 21 Players as Bills Coach Quits Hours After Joe Brady Announcement

ByKeshav Pareek

Jan 29, 2026 | 8:19 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Josh Allen Officially at Risk of Losing 21 Players as Bills Coach Quits Hours After Joe Brady Announcement

ByKeshav Pareek

Jan 29, 2026 | 8:19 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Buffalo Bills have officially put an end to their head-coaching uncertainty, promoting offensive coordinator Joe Brady to replace Sean McDermott. That part is settled. What comes next, though, is fairly straightforward, and far more complicated at the same time. First, Buffalo will need to rebuild its coaching staff. New coordinators on both sides of the ball are now a priority. Beyond that, the roster itself needs attention.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After their Divisional Round loss to the Denver Broncos, the Bills are expected to address key holes on both offense and defense through free agency, trades, and the upcoming NFL Draft. But things get murkier with Josh Allen’s team staring at the possibility of losing some important contributors heading into the 2026 season. Buffalo currently has 23 players set to hit free agency. Out of those, 21 are unrestricted free agents, while only two fall under the restricted category.

And out of those 21 unrestricted free agents, 12 are on the defensive side of the ball. In simple terms, that means the Bills risk losing most of that group once free agency opens in March, unless they move quickly to retain them. While Joe Brady focuses on identifying his new offensive and defensive coordinators, roster decisions will fall on the shoulders of the front office, led by the team’s general manager and the newly promoted President of Football Operations, Brandon Beane.

ADVERTISEMENT

As it stands, the only restricted free agents are offensive tackle Alec Anderson and Ryan Van Demark, both of whom carried a previous average annual value of $103,000. Everyone else remains unrestricted as free agency approaches. Take a look:

Unrestricted free agentsAgePrevious annual average value
DE Joey Bosa30$12,610,000
DL DaQuan Jones34$8,000,000
C Connor McGovern28$7,450,000
DL Larry Ogunjobi31$6,696,735
LB Matt Milano30$6,306,500
DE A.J. Epenesa27$6,000,000
CB Tre’Davious White31$3,000,000
G David Edwards28$3,000,000
QB Mitchell Trubisky31$2,625,000
S Damar Hamlin27$2,000,000
FB Reggie Gilliam28$2,000,000
CB Cam Lewis28$1,550,000
S Jordan Poyer34$1,255,000
WR Brandin Cooks32$1,255,000
K Matt Prater41$1,255,000
LB Shaq Thompson31$1,255,000
DL Jordan Phillips33$1,255,000
S Sam Franklin29$1,170,000
P Mitch Wishnowsky33$1,170,000

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL Banner
NFL Banner
NFL Banner
WR Gabriel Davis26$1,170,000
S Darnell Savage28$1,170,000

That said, free agency begins as soon as the new league year opens, and the Bills are expected to strike a balance, retaining certain players while allowing a few key contributors to walk. On the coaching front, Brady’s focus now shifts to finalizing his coordinator hires.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT