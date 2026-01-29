Josh Allen Officially at Risk of Losing 21 Players as Bills Coach Quits Hours After Joe Brady Announcement

The Buffalo Bills have officially put an end to their head-coaching uncertainty, promoting offensive coordinator Joe Brady to replace Sean McDermott. That part is settled. What comes next, though, is fairly straightforward, and far more complicated at the same time. First, Buffalo will need to rebuild its coaching staff. New coordinators on both sides of the ball are now a priority. Beyond that, the roster itself needs attention.

After their Divisional Round loss to the Denver Broncos, the Bills are expected to address key holes on both offense and defense through free agency, trades, and the upcoming NFL Draft. But things get murkier with Josh Allen’s team staring at the possibility of losing some important contributors heading into the 2026 season. Buffalo currently has 23 players set to hit free agency. Out of those, 21 are unrestricted free agents, while only two fall under the restricted category.

And out of those 21 unrestricted free agents, 12 are on the defensive side of the ball. In simple terms, that means the Bills risk losing most of that group once free agency opens in March, unless they move quickly to retain them. While Joe Brady focuses on identifying his new offensive and defensive coordinators, roster decisions will fall on the shoulders of the front office, led by the team’s general manager and the newly promoted President of Football Operations, Brandon Beane.

As it stands, the only restricted free agents are offensive tackle Alec Anderson and Ryan Van Demark, both of whom carried a previous average annual value of $103,000. Everyone else remains unrestricted as free agency approaches. Take a look:

Unrestricted free agents Age Previous annual average value DE Joey Bosa 30 $12,610,000 DL DaQuan Jones 34 $8,000,000 C Connor McGovern 28 $7,450,000 DL Larry Ogunjobi 31 $6,696,735 LB Matt Milano 30 $6,306,500 DE A.J. Epenesa 27 $6,000,000 CB Tre’Davious White 31 $3,000,000 G David Edwards 28 $3,000,000 QB Mitchell Trubisky 31 $2,625,000

S Damar Hamlin 27 $2,000,000 FB Reggie Gilliam 28 $2,000,000 CB Cam Lewis 28 $1,550,000 S Jordan Poyer 34 $1,255,000 WR Brandin Cooks 32 $1,255,000 K Matt Prater 41 $1,255,000 LB Shaq Thompson 31 $1,255,000 DL Jordan Phillips 33 $1,255,000 S Sam Franklin 29 $1,170,000 P Mitch Wishnowsky 33 $1,170,000

WR Gabriel Davis 26 $1,170,000 S Darnell Savage 28 $1,170,000

That said, free agency begins as soon as the new league year opens, and the Bills are expected to strike a balance, retaining certain players while allowing a few key contributors to walk. On the coaching front, Brady’s focus now shifts to finalizing his coordinator hires.

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!