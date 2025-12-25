Josh Allen Sends Strong Message on ‘Underpaid’ James Cook Amid Bills RB’s Move Away From NFL

Through 16 weeks of the regular season, the running game has largely run through the Buffalo Bills’ James Cook. But rewind to the offseason, and the same running back was dominating headlines for a very different reason: His push for a new contract extension. Sure, there were delays and some tension along the way. But Cook eventually signed a four-year deal. Now, given how elite his play has been this season, the question feels unavoidable: Is he underpaid? Ask Josh Allen, and the answer is probably yes.

“I mean, if you look at it, probably, yeah,” Allen said in his weekly press conference, with a smile on his face. “But all he cares about winning football games right now, and it’s pretty awesome.”

Cook’s contract saga began when the Bills extended several members of their 2022 draft class, along with Greg Rousseau and Allen himself. Cook, however, was put on hold heading into the draft. His response was predictable. He held in for a week, missed practice, and sat out the team’s first preseason game to show his frustration. But fast forward to mid-August, and Bills general manager Brandon Beane confirmed the deal was done, noting:

“We want to draft and develop and re-sign. You guys know all the money we’ve doled out this offseason. This is another draft pick that we’re proud of and excited to extend. Fortunately, late last night, we got it across the finish line.”

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III 4 reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

James Cook’s extension came in at four years, $48 million, with $30 million guaranteed. The back jumped his annual value to $12 million from the $5.27 million he was set to earn in the final year of his rookie deal. Still, watching his production this season, it’s easy to see why Allen feels that number undersells him.

Through 16 weeks and with a couple of games still remaining in the season, Cook has rushed for 1,532 yards on 287 carries with 12 touchdowns. Yet despite that output, he ranks just seventh among the league’s highest-paid running backs, trailing names like Saquon Barkley (AAV: $20.6M), Christian McCaffrey (AAV: $19M), Derrick Henry (AAV: $15M), Jonathan Taylor (AAV: $14M), Alvin Kamara (AAV: $12.25M), and Josh Jacobs (AAV: $12M).

So yes, a $48 million commitment shows real belief from the Bills, and Cook is backing it up. As for whether he’s underpaid? That debate can wait. For now, as Allen pointed out, Cook is focused on winning. And while he’s already leading the league on the ground, he’s also starting to make noise beyond the football field.

James Cook tried and failed at cooking

Just because he’s named James Cook doesn’t mean he belongs in a kitchen. Cook learned that the hard way, accepted it, laughed it off, and turned it into something fun. A few days ago, the Bills running back briefly stepped outside his full-time football job to try a new gig. A fast-food job, to be precise. And yes, it went about as well as you’d expect.

“Tried a new job… I’ll stick to football,” he captioned the post, shared via his IG handle.

The post was part of a lighthearted reel created in partnership with LAA Sports Entertainment. In the video, Cook walks into the New York-based restaurant Pita Gourmet as a “new hire.” He’s introduced as the “new chef,” quickly assembles a salad bowl, and hands it off, only to be told by the manager to slow things down.

Cook’s response says everything: “I only know my speed.”

Things unravel from there. A food parcel gets tossed his way. He drops it. The manager fires him on the spot, telling him he’s not “built” for the job and should try something else. Then comes the punchline. As Cook walks out to sad background music, a staffer throws him a football. This time, no issues. Clean catch. Instinctive. Effortless. Something that he’s really good at.

And that’s the point. Cook tried something new, failed at it, owned it, and leaned into what he does best. Considering what his 2025 season looks like, the message lands. A fun ad, sure. But also a reminder that some roles just fit. And football still fits James Cook perfectly.