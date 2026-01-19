Josh Allen’s WR Puts NFL on Tough Spot After Controversial Davante Adams’ Catch Against Bears

When officials rule similar plays differently, scrutiny is inevitable. And that’s exactly what happened during the Divisional Round weekend. In Saturday’s matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills, the officials ruled a grab by Brandin Cooks as an interception after his knee touched the ground while he had possession of the ball.

Just one day later, a nearly identical situation unfolded during the Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams game. This time, Rams wideout Davante Adams similarly went to the ground. But instead of a turnover, the officials ruled it a completed catch. That contrast didn’t go unnoticed. The inconsistent interpretations quickly drew criticism, and Josh Allen‘s wideout, Mecole Hardman Jr., was among those calling it out publicly

“So all of sudden these WRs are down by contact 🤔,” Hardman shared his thoughts on ‘X.’

Hardman’s reaction wasn’t exaggerated, as he seemed unsatisfied with the refs’ decision. During the Broncos-Bills game, the score was tied 30-30 in overtime with under eight minutes remaining. Buffalo had already converted two third downs in overtime and appeared poised to do it again. On 3rd-and-10, Josh Allen lofted a deep pass to Cooks that initially looked like a completion.

But as Cooks rolled on the ground, Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian emerged with the football. Officials ruled it an interception on the field, and the call stood. It became one of several controversial moments in a game Buffalo ultimately lost 33–30 in overtime, reigniting debate over whether the play should’ve been a catch or a turnover.

That debate only intensified a day later.

During the Bears-Rams game at Soldier Field, Matthew Stafford targeted Adams on 2nd-and-10 early in the fourth quarter. Adams secured the ball between two defenders but was dragged down before taking a step. As his knee hit the ground, Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson was already contesting the ball and appeared to strip it free as Adams went to the turf.

This time, however, officials ruled it a catch.

Naturally, the spotlight swung back to the referees. Similar plays. Different outcomes. And for Bills fans and players like Hardman, that inconsistency has been hard to ignore. The debate over those calls hasn’t cooled down yet, and judging by the reaction, it likely won’t anytime soon.

The former NFL official shared his thoughts on the controversial calls

After officials ruled Stafford’s pass to Adams a completed catch, the Bears chose not to challenge the call. Five plays later, the Rams capitalized, scoring a touchdown to take a 17–10 lead. Shortly after, NBC turned to former NFL official and rules analyst Terry McAulay for clarification. And in his view, the ruling on the field was correct.

“He clearly completed the catch on this one,” McAulay said, addressing Adams’ catch. “He has it long enough to perform an act common to the game, and then he goes to the ground, and his knee goes down prior to him losing control.”

But that explanation only added fuel to the debate when compared to McAulay’s take on Brandin Cooks’ play from Saturday’s Broncos–Bills game. On X, McAulay cited the rule directly: “A player going to the ground to catch a pass must maintain control during and after contact with the ground. That’s the rule. Apply accordingly,” he shared on ‘X.’

Naturally, that contrast raised questions. What, exactly, was the difference? According to McAulay, Adams had possession long enough to complete the catch before going to the ground, even without taking a step or turning upfield, while his knee touched down before the ball came loose. In Cooks’ case, McAulay believed the receiver never fully established himself before going to the turf. He noted that Cooks’ feet didn’t come down prior to contact with the ground.

That explanation, however, hasn’t convinced everyone. With two similar plays producing two very different outcomes, scrutiny around officiating has only intensified. For now, how or if the league will further clarify those rulings remains an open question.